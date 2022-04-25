ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Working to improve the area

heraldstaronline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents from the Franciscan University of Steubenville worked to clean up...

www.heraldstaronline.com

Lima News

Area students to compete in academic challenge

LIMA — Teams from around western Ohio will go head-to-head in an exciting round-robin Western Buckeye League Scholastic Bowl Tournament from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at The Ohio State University at Lima. The competition will take place in Galvin Hall, while registration and the...
LIMA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Co. Schools’ winners named for outstanding work

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — And the winners are… On Monday night, the Ohio County Schools Board of Education announced this year’s Teacher of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year winners. Bridge Street Middle School Teacher Shawna Safreed is the Ohio County Schools Teacher of the Year. She teaches 7th grade reading and has […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
The Daily Sentinel

Baseball programs receive donations

POMEROY — Two Meigs County baseball programs received financial boosts recently following donations in memory of a Pomeroy man. The Meigs High School Baseball Team and the Middleport Youth League each received $5,000 in memory of Jacob “Briar” Wolfe. Wolfe, 19, was a 2020 graduate of Meigs...
POMEROY, OH

