Have you ever had a bone for science? I did when I was growing up. I remember I used to want to be a scientist – I had so many questions about so many things, and I wanted to know everything I could learn. I enjoyed running experiments to see what would happen if you froze a soda or mixed things together. I was inquisitive. While I never became a scientist – or even a high school graduate (I was a troubled youth) – I still have an interest and respect for science. So I love attending a scientific conference, even though most of the language is above my pay grade.

