Visual Art

"Wonderlands" Exhibit & Artist Talk/Reception

traverseticker.com
 2 days ago

The exhibit runs April 8 - May 5 with a...

www.traverseticker.com

hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Venice Biennale: women outnumber male artists in main halls for first time

There is no shortage of art’s big beasts in Venice, as the world’s most prestigious international art event, the city’s biennale, opens to the public. Georg Baselitz has made works to hang in the 18th-century stucco frames that once held portraits of the Grimani family in their palazzo. Marc Quinn is showing in the National Archaeological Museum. Anselm Kiefer has covered the walls of a colossal room in the Palazzo Ducale with paintings encrusted with shoes, clothing, metal, and even a ladder.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The World Is Not Enough: Anish Kapoor Mounts a Grand, Dread-Inducing Doubleheader in Venice

Click here to read the full article. “The Milk of Dreams,” the exhilarating and elegant main exhibition at this year’s Venice Biennale, features a super majority of artists who are women and gender-nonconforming, with none of the male art stars who have long been the central focus of that affair. But do not worry about them. They are doing fine. Georg Baselitz has brought a dozen bright new paintings (and a few dark, deathly sculptures) to the grand Museo di Palazzo Grimani. Sterling Ruby has a wily, understated sculpture on the facade of a palazzo being renovated by Berggruen Arts &...
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce Make History at the Venice Biennale

Earlier this morning, the two Golden Lions at the Venice Biennale—the top honors at the prestigious biannual art event, which opens to the public today—were awarded to Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce, representing the United States and the United Kingdom respectively. It marks the first time in the Biennale’s 127-year history that the prize has gone to a Black woman artist, with both Leigh and Boyce also being the first Black women to represent their nations in Venice. It feels reflective of this year’s already singular Biennale, which sees women outnumber men within its main halls for the first time; a key priority for artistic director Cecilia Alemani when taking up the mantle.
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Is Launching Another Digital Art Auction, This Time on the Art Before NFTs

Click here to read the full article. Sotheby’s is launching the third edition of its Natively Digital series next week, titled Natively Digital 1.3: Generative Art. Natively Digital 1.3, which opens for bidding on April 18, focuses primarily on early digital art, specifically generative art and early pioneers like Chuck Csuri and Roman Verostko. The first two iterations, which took place in June and October of last year, focused on NFTs made by contemporary digital artists who had already found success in the NFT community, such as Mad Dog Jones or Pak. Highlighted in the Natively Digital 1.3 sale is Vera Molnár,...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Jean Jullien Goes Beyond The Canvas in “Bye Bye Blue” Exhibition

Merging his painting and illustration practices. Following Jean Jullien’s “Chut” exhibition at Kantor Gallery in California, the acclaimed French artist returns with a fresh suite of artworks for a presentation entitled “Bye Bye Blue” at Alice Gallery in Brussels. For this exhibition, Jullien merges his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ARTnews

Brainstorm! In Venice, the Prada Foundation Has Brains on Its Mind During the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. As the Venice Biennale preview nears its end, I always begins to wonder: Which shows and artworks will stick with me? Why will so much of what I have seen vanish from my memory? And what will my brain actually decide to hold onto? A wildly discursive show that just opened at the Prada Foundation in Venice takes up some similar questions, delving into how people have tried to understand, rework, and fix the human brain over thousands of years. Titled “It Begins with an Idea,” the exhibition is part of an ongoing “Human...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Our Selves: celebrating photographs taken by female artists

As the news cycle regularly demonstrates, the simple, quintessentially modern act of taking a photograph has now become a predominant way of subverting entrenched power. And female artists, often on the fringes of cultural society, have been using their cameras to do just that for well over 100 years. This is one of the provocative declarations made by Our Selves: Photographs by Women Artists from Helen Kornblum, the Museum of Modern Art’s empowering new exhibit of work by female photographers from over 100 years and all around the globe.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

Collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo to Turn Venetian Island into Arts Space

Click here to read the full article. The Isola di San Giacomo, a smallm, remote island off the coast of Venice, will be converted into an arts space by collector Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo. It will be the third space overseen by her, after ones in Turin and the Italian town of Guarene. Last week, Re Rebaudengo revealed plans to turn the space into what her foundation labeled a “laboratory for ecological reflection.” She kicked off the initiative with a Jota Mombaça performance staged on San Giacomo that had been organized by curator Hans Ulrich Obrist. The island is currently home to...
VISUAL ART
Digital Trends

How Grid Studio transforms forgotten tech into works of art

Grid Studio specializes in transforming old tech into art. It’s the type of company you see in Instagram ads when a major holiday is approaching — and I mean that in the best way possible, along the lines of minimalist movie posters and sheet metal artwork. But the final product goes far beyond being another frame you can hang on your wall.
DESIGN
NewsTimes

Connecticut gallery auctioning off rare art, jewelry from New England estates

Nadeau's Auction Gallery, a Windsor-based auction house, is kickstarting its spring season with an upcoming auction featuring a number of ancient relics, rare art pieces and other valuable items such as watches and rings. Over 600 different lots will be available during the auction, all of which coming from a...
WINDSOR, CT
ARTnews

New York Hispanic Society Acquires Ten New Works, Including Goya Portrait and Orozco Drawings

Click here to read the full article. The New York Hispanic Society announced Thursday that they have acquired ten new works, including an allegorical portrait of the painter Francisco Goya by Eugenio Lucas Velazquez. These new works join the New York Hispanic Society’s already impressive collection of 750,000 artworks, rare books, and decorative arts from Spain, Portugal, and Latin America. Founded in 1904 by Archer M.Huntington, the NYHS has a particularly impressive collection of Spanish Old Masters, including works by El Greco, Velázquez, Goya, Campeche, among others. Included in the collection is a rare sample of polychrome statues by Pedro de...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A Prime Jackson Pollock ‘Drip’ Painting Is Expected to Fetch $45 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would make him a standard...
VISUAL ART
Harper's Bazaar

Vivien Zhang's large-scale, hypnotic art goes on display in London

Spending just a few minutes in front of one of Vivien Zhang’s vast, graphic canvases is a hypnotic experience. Having spent her childhood in China, Kenya and Thailand, the artist is now based in east London, creating cultural kaleidoscopes out of motifs from different countries, centuries and shared experiences. Her source materials range from central-Asian kilims and Baroque churches’ spiral pillars to video games and a 3D mathematical shape known as a gömböc. Zhang's aim, in collating and converting these into works of art, is to write a new visual language and set out what she calls an ‘alternative landscape’ for generations growing up away from their parents’ original cultures.
VISUAL ART
Stereogum

Julia Holter, Harper Simon, & Meditations On Crime – “Heloise” (Feat. Geologist)

Meditations On Crime is a new collaborative project. The project’s debut single is a team-up between Julia Holter and and Harper Simon (aka the son of Paul Simon and Peggy Harper). “Heloise” features lyrics by Holter and Simon, who also produced the track. In a nice touch, Animal Collective’s Geologist did the music to “Heloise,” which has artwork by photographer Jessica Craig-Martin.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Private Venice Airport Transformed Into Immersive Design Show

Milan’s Nilufar Gallery has curated two exhibitions inside the private Giovanni Nicelli airport, located on the Venice Lido. Opening in conjunction with this year’s Venice Biennale, the first of the two exhibitions combines a selection of historical design pieces with collections by current designers. A second is dedicated to ceramic artist Sin Ying Cassandra Ho, marking the first time any works by the artist have been shown in Europe.
VISUAL ART

