ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Earth Day Week Events: Grow Your Own Produce

traverseticker.com
 2 days ago

Get a jump start on gardening &...

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

How To Start Your Own Container Garden (Indoors Or Out) & Help It Thrive

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. A bounty of summer vegetables and fall herbs isn't just for those who have a bounty of land. Container gardening makes it easy and accessible for urbanites, apartment dwellers, and anyone short on garden space to enjoy the simple joy of fresh-from-the-garden basil or a juicy, ripe tomato.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Innovation#Nmc#Tc#The Nmc Innovation Center
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
WHNT-TV

New varieties of Petunias are hard to resist

Petunias have been around for decades, but Petunia breeders lately have been working on fantastic varieties. These new varieties make them hard to resist. Supertunia, for example, comes in several colors, are usually mounding and spreading, and grow like petunias on steroids. Supertunias do not need to be deadheaded, as...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
BobVila

8 Planting Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Garden Before it Even Gets Going

Many gardening errors can be blamed on impatience, as we often endeavor to make our plants bear fruit (or flowers) as quickly as possible. However, as with raising real children, plant parenthood means nurturing our seedlings through the difficult times all the way to full maturity. Otherwise, they might not stand strong enough to make you proud!
GARDENING
The Daily South

Learn How One Grandmother Inspired This Gardener to Transform His Simple Backyard Plot

The seed for Ryan Clark's love of gardening was planted with his grandmother when he was a kid. "My earliest memories of childhood are about gardening with her," says Clark. Fast-forward to 2016, when he was ready to cultivate the plot he built with his dad in his parents' Bluffton, South Carolina, backyard. "When I planted my first vegetables there, my grandmother was with me," he says. "It was a special moment, kind of a role reversal, and now I'm carrying on her tradition." His year-round efforts yield a bounty of organic produce, herbs, and flowers. He also collects fresh eggs from his brood of 12 hens and honey from two hives of bees. Clark describes gardening as a "total creative expression," while his background with a degree in biology helps with the plant-growing process. "I jokingly tell people that this is my full-time job outside of my real one," says Clark, who has a career in marketing. "My favorite part of the day is when I slip off my work shoes and put on my boots." Here, he takes us inside his Lowcountry oasis to share his gardening tips.
BLUFFTON, SC
The Independent

10 best plants for pots for an all year round container garden

When it comes to your garden, flowers and plants are great decorations, adding different colours and dimensions. If your outdoor space is small or isn’t equipped to house flora in the ground, plants in pots offer the perfect solution.“Though plants often grow most easily in garden soil, in many cases this is not possible,” Guy Barter, the chief horticulturist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), told The Independent. If you’re looking for an alternative, “containers are a great option for a balcony, rooftop or patio garden”. The benefits are plentiful; most importantly, they “quickly add structure and style”, he added.In...
GARDENING
New Hampshire Bulletin

The pandemic’s gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health – commentary

As lockdowns went into effect in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, reports emerged of a global gardening boom, with plants, flowers, vegetables, and herbs sprouting in backyards and on balconies around the world. The data backs up the narrative: An analysis of Google Trends and infection statistics found that […] The post The pandemic’s gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health – commentary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Pet frogs naturally fertilizing green room plants

Kermit/ green tree frog on pepper plants inside my greenroom/Gin Lee. Plants benefit from nitrogen in frogs' feces, which acts as a vital fertilizer to help my indoor plants grow. Another benefit frogs also offer is eating bugs like mosquitoes, flies, nats, slugs, beetles, etc. Of course, with indoor gardening I don't have too many bug issues.
Domaine

How to Grow Strawberries Just in Time for Spring

The only thing better than snacking on sweet, juicy strawberries is growing a crop of these ruby-red jewels in your own backyard. Best of all, growing strawberries is easy—and depending on the variety of strawberries you use, you can have fruit all the way through summer. Strawberries are perennials,...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

You Can Grow Mushrooms All Around Your Home and Garden

Many of us are interested in growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs in our gardens. But have you considered the possibility that you could grow mushrooms, too? Mushroom cultivation is often considered to be a more specialist pursuit. But if you are interested in growing your own food, you will find that it is easier than you may have imagined.
GARDENING
Rejoice Denhere

Do an “Easter” or “Spring” Related Activity for a Fun Filled Easter With Your Friends or Family

Here are fun things you can do with your friends that'll make Easter more than just another day on the calendar. The concept of painting eggs is simple; get your friends together, find an egg-shaped object (pardon the pun), grab some paint pens or even colored watercolor paint to customize your eggs, and have a blast while they're still in their shells before they head off to be hatched (or not).

Comments / 0

Community Policy