Ozzy Osbourne planning to build his own ‘rehab wing’ at mansion

By Rob Pattinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
VETERAN rocker Ozzy Osbourne is planning his own ‘rehab wing’ at mansion.

The Black Sabbath legend, 73, wants to make changes to his Grade II listed estate, in Buckinghamshire, to help his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Ditching his ‘Prince of Darkness’ the ailing frontman is seeking a peaceful and comfortable space with a “transition of flowing inside outside garden spaces largely lit by natural light”.

The extension will feature “an abundance of stopping and sitting” spaces, “discreet grab rails and aids” and “soft non-slip surfaces” as well as a self-contained nurse’s flat.

There is also a “pool house orangery”, “garden room,” a “health and welfare exercise studio” and sweeping views of a new wildlife lake.

Ozzy revealed two years ago that he had the neurological condition and reflected that he probably had just 15 years to live, but added: ‘I don’t dwell on it.’

Planners are expected to make a decision next month and so far there have been no objections from neighbours or the local parish council.

A spokesman said that Ozzy was preparing for another operation on his ‘back or neck’ but declined to comment on the home renovations.

