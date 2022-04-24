ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens 2022 draft prospect profile: EDGE David Ojabo

By Kevin Oestreicher
The Baltimore Ravens are well set up in the 2022 NFL draft with 10 selections total, including nine in the first four rounds. That gives them plenty of options, including the potential to trade up, trade down, or just stay put and select best players available while also drafting for need.

One of the more intriguing players in the 2022 draft class is former University of Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo. He has a great deal of athletic gifts, and has learned a great deal ever since beginning to play the edge position. However, a torn achilles at his Pro Day has cast a cloud over where he could potentially be selected.

Ojabo hasn’t had much time to become comfortable with his position, only beginning to play organized football during his junior year of high school. Despite that, he’s shown an array of impressive flashes, especially with his counters, burst, and natural instincts. Many believe with time and development he can become one of the better players to come out of his draft class, and there is certainly hard evidence to back that up.

With his injury, it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return. He would have been a great option for Baltimore at No. 14 if healthy, but now it seems like his range has fallen to late first round or early/mid second round. He’d be a great trade down candidate for the Ravens if they decide to trade far back into the first round, or they could potentially move up to select him from the No. 45 spot, where there’s no guarantee that he reaches.

