Baltimore, MD

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen discusses what he wants to improve during 2022 offseason

By Steve Rudden
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens started voluntary offseason workouts, with multiple players in attendance. One of those was inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who is going into his third year in the NFL and looking to improve in a big way after his first two seasons in the league.

When Queen was asked about what he wants to improve on as well as where he thinks he showed the most growth in 2021, he talked about a multitude of different areas. He talked about how he felt like he got off of blocks and recognized plays better as areas of growth, and also wanting to improve on everything.

“I feel like the best thing I did was get off blocks and recognize some plays better. And just to improve on – just everything, really. I can’t really limit it to one thing. Maybe just like finding the ball from the quarterback, who he’s throwing to and stuff like that. I feel like that could probably be better, but other than that, I feel like it’s everything that I need to get better at.”

Another year having an offseason program should do wonders for the third-year linebacker, as well as his familiarity with defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald’s system. That should help his development immensely in 2022.

