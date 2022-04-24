ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens select versatile OL in predictive mock draft by The Draft Network

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJ2sz_0fJ8CFVF00

The Baltimore Ravens finished the 2021 season 8-9, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Injuries played a key part in their down year, some of which came on their offensive line. That unit didn’t perform as the team would have liked, and it had a clear impact on how the offense as a whole played.

Baltimore has an opportunity to add talent to their offensive line in the 2022 draft from a very deep rookie class at the position. When laying out a predictive 2022 mock draft, Jamie Eisner of The Draft Network has the Ravens selecting Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson at No. 14 overall. When explaining why, Eisner talked about how Johnson played center at the Senior Bowl.

“Maybe you’ve heard that Zion Johnson played center at the Senior Bowl? If you didn’t, now you know. The versatile OL could snap for the Ravens or provide an upgrade somewhere else across the line.”

Johnson is regarded by many to be a mid/late first round pick, but his value has been gauged somewhere in the 20s as opposed to in the teens. It feels like a lot of people would view this as a reach for Baltimore, but there’s no denying the talent that Johnson has and the potential that he has to become an elite-level player in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 WRs the Colts should consider drafting on Day 2

The Indianapolis Colts are less than a week away from the 2022 NFL draft where it is likely they come away with a new addition to the wide receiver room. While both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have remained bullish on developing the talent currently in the room, there is too much value to be had during the draft at the position to pass up an opportunity on Day 2.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

This Trade with Patriots Gives Packers First Round Wide Receiver, Move Up in Draft

The Green Bay Packers have the 22nd and 28th overall picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. With two picks in the first round, many expect the Packers to address the wide receiver position. Some analysts predict Green Bay may even select two wide receivers in the first round, which would be quite extraordinary. Still some believe the Packers may trade one of their first round picks for a veteran wide receiver or to move up in the draft. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a trade that would do both.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: AFC team ‘all in’ on trying to trade for Deebo Samuel

The New York Jets have two picks in the top 10 of this year’s NFL Draft, and they are said to have a very specific plan in mind for the second one. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, there is buzz amid NFL circles that the Jets are “all in” on trying to use the 10th overall pick as part of a trade package for Deebo Samuel. They also have the No. 4 overall pick, which many expect them to use on an elite pass-rusher.
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#Senior Bowl#American Football#Ol#The Draft Network
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His Favorite Player: NFL Fans React

The newest quarterback of the Denver Broncos kept it in the family when asked about his favorite NFL player of all-time. Over the weekend, Russell Wilson fielded questions from fans on Instagram. And when the topic of who his favorite player ever is, Russ revealed its none other that the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints, Steelers Quarterback Rumor

With four days to go until the 2022 NFL Draft, the rumors and reports are flying in all directions. On Saturday, Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network reported that it “looks like a sure bet” that the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers both pick a quarterback in the first round on Thursday. Each team theoretically has a need at the position, as they are still looking to replace their retired franchise signal callers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Romo on the rocks: Former Dallas Cowboys QB fumbles away celebrity division title in playoff

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a spotty playoff record behind center – 2-4 lifetime – and it didn’t get any better Sunday on the golf course. Playing in the celebrity division of the ClubCorp Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event in Irving, Texas, Romo, 42, held the lead until he hit into the water at the par-5 18th hole at Las Colinas Country Club and made bogey, while former tennis pro Mardy Fish responded with a clutch birdie. That forced a tie with 106 points in the Stableford scoring system.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
Big Blue View

Who Will The Giants Take First?

The NFL Draft is this week and the New YOrk giants are starting over with a new head coach and general manager. There are questions if quarterback Daniel Jones is the guy and how healthy is running back Saquan Barkely. The Giants are coming off of a season where they...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys land another elite defensive talent, Texans get saucy in first round

Hold onto your hats, because the 2022 NFL Draft is officially less than a week away. That means the dreams of many prospects will either become a reality on Thursday, or not so much, as there is bound to a surprise or several -- regarding who gets drafted and when versus who is forced to wait until undrafted free agency to find a home (and not everyone will initially).
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy