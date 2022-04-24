NBA rumors: Nuggets avoid sweep thanks to Nikola Jokic monster game

Denver Broncos fans are eager to see Russell Wilson take the field for the first time since acquiring the star quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks. While there’s still plenty of time until the regular season, fans have been able to catch glimpses of Wilson in the Broncos’ Orange. The quarterback had a media appearance on Monday during which he unveiled a slightly corny, but very fitting, new catchphrase that we’re sure he will speak into existence in Denver. Via Dov Kleiman, Wilson revealed his new motto, “Broncos Country, let’s ride.”
