Denver, CO

NBA rumors: Nuggets avoid sweep thanks to Nikola Jokic monster game

HoopsHype
 3 days ago

Vinny Benedetto: Final: Nuggets 126, Warriors 121. Denver...

hoopshype.com

fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
The Big Lead

Ja Morant Had the Dunk of the NBA Playoffs Against the Timberwolves

Ja Morant finally caught a body in the playoffs. Morant threw down one of those hellacious and ill-advised dunks he's constantly trying late in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Tauren Prince can be seen heading to the exit as Ja collected himself, Malik Beasley stood his ground and paid the ultimate price by becoming a highlight victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell reveals real reason he’s struggling with Jazz vs. Mavs … and it’s not Luka Doncic

Donovan Mitchell is still putting up big numbers for the Utah Jazz in their first round playoffs series, but the Dallas Mavericks are making him work for every point. The Jazz star admitted as much after they lost Game 5 on Monday, which pushed them to trail the Mavs 3-2. Mitchell also gave the biggest credit to Dorian Finney-Smith for his defense, adding that he has been saying how great of a defender the 28-year-old is.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#Nuggets 126#Warriors 121#Monte Morris
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drums up boring new motto Broncos fans will be forced to love

Denver Broncos fans are eager to see Russell Wilson take the field for the first time since acquiring the star quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks. While there’s still plenty of time until the regular season, fans have been able to catch glimpses of Wilson in the Broncos’ Orange. The quarterback had a media appearance on Monday during which he unveiled a slightly corny, but very fitting, new catchphrase that we’re sure he will speak into existence in Denver. Via Dov Kleiman, Wilson revealed his new motto, “Broncos Country, let’s ride.”
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On His Friendship With Kyrie Irving: "I Can’t Be Pissed Off. I Can’t End The Friendship Based On Something Like That. Our Friendship Is Based Off Who We Are As Human Beings."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving went to the Brooklyn Nets together in 2019 and have been among the preseason favorites to win it all the past two seasons since KD returned from his Achilles injury. They had James Harden with them for a while too and looked like nothing would stop them, but injuries and off-field issues ended those dreams and the Nets now find themselves without Harden, having been swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Gets Real About Ben Simmons' Situation With The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben Is Getting To The Point Where His Teammates Are Like ‘Yo, Does This Dude Want To Play Basketball?’"

Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Grizzlies' Ja Morant named NBA's Most Improved Player

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant earned the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, the league announced Monday. Morant, 22, is the first Grizzlies player to win the award after earning All-Star honors during the 2021-22 season. Morant received 38 first-place votes for the award, while only a few points separated Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers for second place.
MEMPHIS, TN

