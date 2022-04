Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto has been in a brutal hitting slump to start the season, and he took to social media on Sunday to address it. Votto is batting .154 in 15 games this season. The 38-year-old has just eight hits and has struck out a whopping 22 times. He sent a tweet on Sunday trying to explain to fans what it feels like to be in a slump. Votto said you feel “trapped, alone and disoriented.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO