CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel High School basketball player Pete Suder signed his national letter of intent with Bellarmine University men's basketball on Wednesday. "It's nice to have closure, knowing it's a done deal where I'm going to college," said Suder. "It was a great moment to do that in front of my community, in front of my teammates, in front of my coaches, family."

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO