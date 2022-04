Right-hander Garrett Whitlock will start for the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon in Toronto, the team announced Monday. Whitlock will make his second career MLB start in the finale of a four-game series between the Sox and Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The 25-year-old allowed one hit and struck out seven batters in four innings in his first career start Saturday night against the Rays. Whitlock owns a 0.66 ERA (1 ER in 13 ⅔ innings) so far this season and has struck out 18 batters.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO