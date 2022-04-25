Interpol in Dallas

Click here to read the full article. Latto has brought her 777 Tour to major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Seattle, and will be closing out with a final show in her native Atlanta. Returning to Georgia for the first performance since the release of her 777 album, the Clayton County representative’s homecoming will be on full display for folks both in and outside of the city. The sold-out show set for Saturday (April 23) at The Tabernacle will be livestreamed by Rotation, Amazon Music’s flagship Hip-Hop/R&B brand. Fans of the “Big Energy” rapper can catch the southern showcase...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO