FREE: First Fridays live concert series in Tucker runs from May to September

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Tucker will host FREE live music on the first Friday of each summer month, from May thru September, in 2022. Each concert starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Church Street green space and will...

