ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators' Dante Fabbro: One of each in overtime loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Fabbro scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Predators' Mattias Ekholm: One of each in Thursday's win

Ekholm scored a goal on four shots, logged an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Ekholm's goal tied the game at 4-4 early in the third period, and that was enough to force overtime. He also helped out on a Ryan Johansen tally earlier in the contest. Ekholm has been steady in April with a goal and seven helpers through 14 contests in a second-pairing role. The Swede has 31 points, 145 shots, 96 blocked shots, 79 hits and a plus-14 rating through 76 appearances.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Loses in shootout

Kuemper allowed four goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Kuemper took his fourth loss in his last five games after letting a two-goal lead slip away. The 31-year-old hasn't been sharp lately, allowing at least three goals in seven straight contests. He's at 37-12-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .921 save percentage through a career-high 57 appearances. Justus Annunen was recalled after Thursday's game, so it seems likely Kuemper will be given a full day off Friday, and he may not even travel with the Avalanche to Minnesota for the regular-season finale.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Kings' Brendan Lemieux: Deals assist in overtime loss

Lemieux notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings. Lemieux has picked up assists in each of the last two games, seeing a slightly larger role as the Kings rested their top-six forwards. The agitating winger ends the regular season with 13 points, 122 hits, 97 PIM, 65 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests. If he's in the lineup during the playoffs, he'll likely be confined to a fourth-line assignment.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Sharks' Nick Bonino: Tallies in overtime loss

Bonino scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Bonino put the Sharks ahead 4-3 in the third period, but the lead lasted only 1:05 before Philip Broberg tied the game again. With four goals in his last four outings, Bonino has been successful in a top-six role alongside Logan Couture. Bonino has 16 goals, 26 points, 137 shots on net, 101 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating in 79 appearances this season.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
CBS Sports

Sharks' James Reimer: Falls in overtime

Reimer allowed five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Reimer let three separate leads slip away, and Zach Hyman completed the Oilers' comeback 1:37 into overtime. The 34-year-old Reimer is just 1-3-4 in April, allowing 26 goals in his eight appearances. He's at 19-17-10 with a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage, which will likely be his final numbers for the season. Kaapo Kahkonen is confirmed to start Friday versus the Kraken.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' David Rittich: Prevails in shootout

Rittich stopped 42 of 46 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. The Predators battled back from an early deficit, and Rittich got better as the game went on. He made all three saves in the shootout to secure the win, his first since March 13. The 29-year-old is up to 6-3-4 with a 3.57 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 17 outings. Juuse Saros (lower body) may not be available to start the playoffs, so it's looking like Rittich could be the Predators' primary goalie going forward. Connor Ingram is expected to start Friday's regular-season finale versus the Coyotes.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Another two points in loss

Gaudreau scored his 40th goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild. Gaudreau opened the scoring in the second period with his 40th goal of the season. He'd add an assist, his 75th, on Elias Lindholm's tally in the third. The 28-year-old forward has points in seven straight games with 14 (six goals and eight assists) over that span. Gaudreau is now tied with Jonathan Huberdeau for second in total points with 115, trailing only Connor McDavid.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Matt Nieto: Gathers assist in overtime loss

Nieto notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Nieto has two assists in his last three games, though he hasn't scored in his last six. The 29-year-old winger is up to 17 points, 80 shots on net, 95 hits, a minus-19 rating and 19 PIM through 69 contests. He's seen his recent even-strength playing time alongside Logan Couture and Nick Bonino.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Filip Forsberg
CBS Sports

Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau: Provides assist in overtime loss

Bordeleau notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Bordeleau set up the second of Noah Gregor's goals in the first period. The 20-year-old Bordeleau doesn't look out of place at the NHL level -- he has five helpers, 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in his first seven games. The forward will likely be on track for a middle-six role next season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores in victory

Nelson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Washington. Nelson opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. It's been a career-best season for the 30-year-old despite a disappointing year for the Islanders. Nelson now has 37 goals and 22 assists in 71 games this season. He'll look to reach the 60-point mark in Friday's season finale against the Lighting.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Predators' Roman Josi: Steps up Thursday

Josi scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Josi helped out on a Matt Duchene goal before scoring one of his own in the second period. The 31-year-old Josi's historically good season is up to 23 tallies, 95 points, 275 shots on net, 131 blocked shots and 66 hits through 79 contests. The Predators still have positioning to play for Friday versus the Coyotes, so fantasy managers can expect the Swiss superstar to play in the regular-season finale.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Canucks' Brock Boeser: Key in comeback win

Boeser scored a pair of goals on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Boeser got the Canucks on the board with a power-play tally at 6:52 of the third period. He then completed the comeback with 30 seconds left in overtime for his third multi-point effort in his last six games. The 25-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 46 points (17 on the power play), 193 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 70 appearances this season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Nets goal in shootout loss

O'Connor scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. O'Connor gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead in the first period with his first point in the last five games. The 25-year-old has emerged as a regular in the Avalanche's bottom six with eight goals, 24 points, 126 shots on net, 99 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 80 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores again in loss

Lindholm scored his 42nd goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. Lindholm fired a wrist shot past Cam Talbot to tie the game late in the third period and force overtime. The 27-year-old center now has goals in three consecutive games. Lindholm extended his career-high to 82 points with 42 goals and 40 assists.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Two assists in shootout win

Granlund put up a pair of assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Granlund set up Matt Duchene in the first period and added a secondary helper on Mattias Ekholm's equalizer in the third. It's been a playmaking week for Granlund, who has eight helpers in his last three contests. He's up to 63 points, 115 shots on net, 91 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 79 outings this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Produces assist Thursday

Barrie notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. This was Barrie's fourth assist in the last five games. The 30-year-old set up Derek Ryan for a third-period tally. Barrie is up to 40 points in 72 contests -- it's a scoring mark he's missed just twice in the last eight seasons. He's added 147 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Generates helper Thursday

Carrier logged an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Carrier's offense has gone quiet in April -- he has just three points in 14 contests this month. The 25-year-old's defensive skill and physicality have kept him in a top-four role despite the scoring slump. He's at 30 points, 95 shots on net, 93 hits, 123 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 76 contests in his first full NHL campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Josh Manson: Plucks apple in shootout loss

Manson notched an assist, five hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Manson has picked up a goal and an assist in his last two games. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to be a mainly physical presence in a bottom-four role. He's at 16 points, 90 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 177 hits, 63 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 66 appearances between the Avalanche and the Ducks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Canucks' Alex Chiasson: Tallies equalizer Thursday

Chiasson scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Chiasson tied the game at 2-2 with a goal at 14:31 of the third period. This was his first point in four games since he returned from an illness. The 31-year-old winger struggled for much of the season before moving into a top-six role in April. He's at 13 tallies, 22 points, 92 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-4 rating through 66 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Spencer Martin: Collects comeback win

Martin stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Martin gave up a pair of goals late in the second period, but the Canucks bounced back for the win in overtime. The 26-year-old is now 3-0-2 with nine goals allowed in his five appearances this season. The strong play he's provided in a small sample earned him a two-year contract extension which presumably puts him in line to be backup to Thatcher Demko next season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy