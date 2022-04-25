ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

One last pass: Getzlaf wraps up career in Ducks’ loss to STL

By GREG BEACHAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=406qsl_0fJ7gcKT00
1 of 8

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf skated in with the puck on his stick and a clear path to goal. With an entire building practically begging him to shoot, the Anaheim Ducks’ longtime captain glanced left, spun right and feathered a breathtaking, behind-the-back pass to trailing teammate Adam Henrique, who did not miss.

The final point of Getzlaf’s 17 NHL seasons both epitomized and punctuated everything that made him one of the greatest playmaking centers of his era and a monumental player in California hockey.

Nearly every time when he could have gone for personal glory — whether in trying to score more goals, or in leaving the struggling Ducks for a better team late in his career — Getzlaf chose his teammates first. He refused to change his style or his address, and Anaheim returned his love yet again when he finally said farewell.

Getzlaf got his 737th career assist on that pass to Henrique with 2:41 to play, stylishly wrapping up a career spent entirely with the Ducks in a 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

Getzlaf finished his prolific career with 1,019 points, the 88th-most in league history — but few of those points will be more memorable than his final assist. Getzlaf broke in practically unmarked on St. Louis goalie Ville Husso, but in keeping with the pass-first philosophy that defined his career, he found a creative way for the Ducks to score.

“Absolutely not,” Getzlaf said when asked if he considered a shot. “There wasn’t a chance in my mind I was shooting that puck. It’s funny how those things fall into your lap and happen that way. I couldn’t ask for a better way to finish it.”

The standing-room-only crowd at Honda Center repeatedly roared for Getzlaf from his first step on the ice to his final, teary departure. After the final whistle, he stepped under a spotlight on the center circle in the darkened arena and gave his thanks to the fans and his family while both teams looked on.

“That was more than I could have ever imagined,” Getzlaf said. “I couldn’t ask for more. It really hit me in the heart to see that many people show up tonight.”

Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist apiece during a dominant second period by the Blues, who fell behind 2-0 in the first period before rallying for their 14th win in 16 games.

Pavel Buchnevich and Marco Scandella added third-period goals and Husso made 14 saves for St. Louis, which remained even with Minnesota for second place in the Central Division and home ice in their playoff series, although the Wild have a game in hand.

Max Comtois and Gerry Mayhew scored in the first period for the Ducks, who have lost 19 of 22 in the dismal finish to their fourth straight non-playoff season. John Gibson stopped 31 shots.

Henrique got the honor of converting Getzlaf’s final assist, but it came laden with pressure.

“I was a little nervous,” Henrique said. “I was thinking he’s in a spot (where) he should shoot, but it’s Getzy, so of course he makes a spin-o-rama pass right on the tape. I just tried to be ready for it and not think too much. It’s special to be a part of that.”

The 36-year-old Getzlaf is the Ducks’ franchise leader in points, assists, playoff scoring and games played, and he served as the Ducks’ captain for a team-record 12 seasons. An often-brilliant passer with impressive ice vision and a mean streak, he became the 92nd player in NHL history to score 1,000 points last November — and only the 45th to do it with one team.

“He’s someone that I’ve looked up to my whole life, from a young age,” Tyler Bozak, the Blues forward and Getzlaf’s fellow Saskatchewan native, told Bally Sports Midwest. “A guy that I played against a bit growing up. He set the standard in Regina for being a hockey player. He was far and away the best player in the city and the province, and someone that everybody tried to be as good as. ... Pretty special night for him. It was awesome for me.”

With their playoff hopes already dashed, the Ducks turned their home finale into a tribute game for Getzlaf. Thousands of fans eager for something to celebrate after a dismal half-decade in Anaheim hockey lined up outside two hours before the arena doors opened.

After a pregame tribute video, Getzlaf and his wife and four children joined team owners Henry and Susan Samueli at center ice. The Ducks presented Getzlaf with an around-the-world golf vacation, followed by an off-road vehicle driven onto the ice by beloved Ducks legend Teemu Selanne, Getzlaf’s teammate on the 2007 Stanley Cup champions.

After Anaheim rode the momentum to score on its first two shots, the Blues’ huge talent advantage showed in the second period. After Kyrou and Tarasenko got credit for goals on deflected shots, an unmarked Barbashev put the Blues ahead with his 26th goal from point-blank range.

Buchnevich scored his career-best 30th goal in the third, while Kyrou became St. Louis’ fourth 70-point scorer this season.

Tyler Bozak returned from a six-week injury absence for St. Louis, and Robert Thomas had an assist to extend his points streak to a career-best 17 games.

Blues: At Avalanche on Tuesday.

Ducks: At Sharks on Tuesday. Getzlaf will not play in Anaheim’s final two games.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Fiala, Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek & Middleton

The Minnesota Wild had a very successful past week, as they played four games and came out on top in all four. They took down the Montréal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken, and the biggest surprise of them all, they finally beat the Nashville Predators. This time, they only had one game go to overtime and it was against the Predators.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Preds goalie Juuse Saros out final 2 regular-season games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators will be without goaltender Juuse Saros for the final two games of the regular season because of an injured left leg. The Predators announced Saros will miss Thursday night’s game at Colorado and the regular season finale Friday at Arizona. They also recalled Connor Ingram from their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Hockey Writers

Arizona Coyotes Icons Recall Favorite Gila River Memories

The Arizona Coyotes opened play at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Dec. 27, 2003 (known at that time as the Phoenix Coyotes) with a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, so it seems only fitting that the club welcomes them back to town on Friday for its last-ever game in Glendale. Politics aside, it’s hard to not be emotional as the Coyotes suit up for the last time in front of fans at the place they’ve called home for the last 19 years.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its first-round playoff series against St. Louis.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Split Season Series Against Jets

One more game remains. Usually, it is heartbreaking when a team misses the postseason. Not this season. The Philadelphia Flyers had a perpetual cloud over their head throughout 2021-2022. Finally, there is an end in sight. What is this Flyers team? They’re scratching the bottom of the barrell in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Comtois
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Tyler Bozak
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Adam Henrique
Person
Ville Husso
FOX Sports

Vegas takes on St. Louis, seeks to break 3-game slide

Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-8, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-21-11, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Vegas looks to stop its three-game skid when the Golden Knights take on St. Louis. The Blues are 34-9-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.3% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Wild’s Special Teams Perfect in OT Win Over Flames

After a rough loss to the Arizona Coyotes two nights prior, the Minnesota Wild were looking to get back into the win column. They started their final back-to-back of the regular season against the Calgary Flames and things were pretty equal for the first two periods. It was tied at zero after one, as the Flames got on the board first in the second period but the Wild answered right back to tie it up at one.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Ducks#Ap#The Anaheim Ducks#The St Louis Blues
FOX Sports

Seattle takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Anaheim faces Dallas for conference showdown

Anaheim Ducks (31-36-14, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (45-30-6, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits Dallas in Western Conference action. The Stars are 26-18-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.7.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Rantanen Returns

After missing four games due to a non-COVID related illness, Mikko Rantanen will be back in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Thursday's final home game of the regular season against the Nashville Predators. Ahead of Thursday's game, Rantanen addressed the media following morning skate and was his usual...
NHL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Chicago after shootout victory

LINE: Sabres -130, Blackhawks +110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Buffalo Sabres after the Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 in a shootout. The Sabres are 16-18-6 on their home ice. Buffalo has scored 47 power-play goals, converting on 21.5% of chances. The Blackhawks are 14-21-5 on the road....
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
ESPN

Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central) LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak. The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game,...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1922 — Charlie Robertson of the Chicago White Sox pitches a 2-0 perfect game against the Detroit Tigers. 1961 — Willie Mays of the San Francisco Giants hits four home runs in a 14-4 victory over the Braves in Milwaukee. 1971 — The Milwaukee Bucks become the second...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
425K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy