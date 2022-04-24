ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Board Recognizes Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Federal and State crime victims’ rights laws, passed as a result of victims’ rights movements, have established essential rights to allow crime victims to participate meaningfully throughout the criminal justice process. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently proclaimed of April 24 to 30, 2022 as...

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

