Board Recognizes Crime Victims’ Rights Week

According to the Diversity Resources Blog, April has been recognized as Diversity Month since 2004. This is a time to recognize the understanding of the differences among people and to have a better appreciation of how those differences positively impact the workplace and all that we do in society. We want to celebrate the diverse county and country we live in and make more progress in implementing diversity in workplaces all around. There has been significant progress, however, there is room for growth. In many organizations, there is still a lack of diversity and a lack of understanding of how diversity improves workplaces as well as the customers and clients that organizations are interacting with on a daily basis.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 26 DAYS AGO