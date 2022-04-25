Widefield Imaging Systems Market: In-depth Study of Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Challenges, and Restraints

Computational biology has emerged as a discipline in its own right and has enriched the armamentarium of researchers studying molecular mechanism underlying wide range of diseases. The computational biology market has been making remarkable strides in the last two decades, along with advances made in bioinformatics and systems biology. The research areas have become an integral part of modern medicine and will continue to occupy the position. A vast array of data arising out of multidisciplinary application of computation biology have been integrated and analyzed. Case in point is massive gene expression and proteomic data for understanding the disease mechanism and guide clinicians in better decision making, especially for chronic and infectious diseases.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO