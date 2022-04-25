ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widefield Imaging Systems Market: In-depth Study of Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Challenges, and Restraints

Remarkable growth in cases of diabetic retinopathy is projected to fuel expansion avenues in the global widefield imaging systems market during the tenure of 2020 to 2030. Wide-field fluorescence microscopy refers to an imaging technology. The widefield imaging systems are in high demand across various end-users including hospitals, specialty clinics, and...

CRISPR and Cas Genes Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 7,234.5 Mn by 2026, Increase in Incidence of Genetic Disorders to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: CRISPR cas systems are commonly used in microbial engineering that includes immunization of cultures, bacterial strain typing, and self-targeted cell killing. Further, CRISPR and cas genes market system is also applied to control metabolic pathways for an improved biochemical synthesis. This technology is also used for the improvement of crop production. These factors further drive growth in the CRISPR and cas genes market.
Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2027, Increasing Demand for Early and Non-invasive Fetal Testing Procedures to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled ‘Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market’. According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at approximately US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
Bioprocess Technology Market to Reach the Value of Us$ 53.7 Bn by 2031, High Prevalence of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Bioprocess Technology Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global bioprocess technology market was valued at US$ 22.4 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2031. Bioprocess technology has witnessed significant demand in the pharma sector due to rise in prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases. It is a significant process, which uses living cells. It consists of two key processes: upstream and downstream. Biological, engineering, and mathematical processes are pooled to achieve bioprocessing activities such as biocatalysts, design of bioreactors substrates, and media production.
Global Magnetoencephalography Market Growth Analysis – Forecast [2020-2030]

The rising prevalence of mental illnesses and depression cases, coupled with the increasing awareness about the same is expected to aid in expansion of the global magnetoencephalography market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. Magnetoencephalography (MEG) is one of the clinical neuroimaging strategies which track the cerebrum movement by estimating the attractive field delivered by neurons in the mind.
Generic Injectables Market to Touch US$ 307.7 Bn by 2031, Increase in Generic Population to Drive the Market

Price Cuts, Drug Launch Gain Prominence amid COVID-19 Pandemic. Albany NY, United States: During the peak of the coronavirus outbreak amid the second wave in India, there had been an unprecedented demand for Remdesivir - an antiviral medication for the treatment of patients. Due to shortage in the supply of Remdesivir, companies in the generic injectables market such as Hetero Drugs, an Indian pharmaceutical company and one of world’s largest producer of anti-retroviral drugs, released its generic form of Remdesivir called Covifor.
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
Pain Management Therapeutics Market To Reach US$ 92,123.4 Mn By 2027, Rise in Incidence of Chronic Pain Disorders to Drive Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Pain Management Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Pain Management Therapeutics market was valued at US$ 66,558.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027.
Global Computational Biology Market: Key Trends, Competitive Assessment and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Computational biology has emerged as a discipline in its own right and has enriched the armamentarium of researchers studying molecular mechanism underlying wide range of diseases. The computational biology market has been making remarkable strides in the last two decades, along with advances made in bioinformatics and systems biology. The research areas have become an integral part of modern medicine and will continue to occupy the position. A vast array of data arising out of multidisciplinary application of computation biology have been integrated and analyzed. Case in point is massive gene expression and proteomic data for understanding the disease mechanism and guide clinicians in better decision making, especially for chronic and infectious diseases.
Autologous Fat Grafting Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2027

Albany NY, United States: Autologous fat grafting will continue to gain popularity as a potentially non-invasive procedure in reconstructive and aesthetic surgeries. The consumer want for fuller, younger skin with minimal or no skin invasion remains all-time high, creating the need for inexpensive and low-risk soft tissue augmentation procedures. Over the years, people across the world have realized the benefits of autologous fat grafting procedures, including fast recovery, less risks of allergy, and diminished downtime.
UK could become a world-leading supplier of jet 'eco' fuel made from leftover cooking oil, say business leaders - as the West seeks to cut energy supplies from Russia

The UK could become a world-leading supplier of jet airliner ‘eco’ fuel made from leftover cooking oil and other waste as the West seeks to cut energy supplies from Russia, according to top business leaders. Super-charging efforts to create Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) could deliver billions of pounds...
Heart Lung Machine Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 0.7 Bn by 2031, Open Heart Surgery Segment to Lead the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global heart lung machine market was valued at US$ 0.3 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in R&D activities to develop novel and technologically advanced heart lung machines are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America dominated the global heart lung machine market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue over the next few years. This can be attributed to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & acute respiratory failure, increase in the geriatric population, and technological advancements in heart lung machines.
Psoriasis Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 35.7 Mn by 2027, Increase in the Number of Psoriasis Patients to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The global psoriasis treatment market is likely to gather the valuation of US$ 35.7 Mn by the end of 2027, according to the new study published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Further, the TMR research report highlights that the psoriasis treatment market will expand at over 11% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2027. This study offers complete data on the drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges in the market for psoriasis treatment. Apart from this, it sheds light on various important aspects such as trends in the market.
Mobile Hospitals Market is projected to cross US$ 52.8 Bn by 2031, Says TMR

Albany NY, United States: Mobile Hospitals Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global mobile hospitals market was valued at US$ 18 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~10% from 2021 to 2031. Mobile hospitals is a modular general hospital that is set up to deal with different kinds of diseases and injuries, and has an emergency department to deal with immediate and urgent threats to health. Providing efficient health care service is critical in a disastrous situation and mobile hospitals can be utilized for this purpose.
Healthcare BPO Market: Growing prevalence of AI in disease diagnosis to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Healthcare BPO Market: Outlook and Business Scope. Healthcare services have been constantly evolving to balance the multiple aspects of managing operational costs, bottom-line of companies, and regulations all toward improving patient outcomes. Constant urge to drive better patient and customer experiences in the face of ever-receding bottom line and budget constraints have brought forth new business models. The drive for healthcare BPO market stems from relentless efforts to make healthcare services more customer-centric, and to empower patient-doctor interactions.
Catheters Market to be Worth US$55,985.1 Mn by 2025, Growing Incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: A catheter alludes to a slim cylinder embedded in the human body for playing out surgery or during the treatment of a few illnesses. In the medical care area, catheters are utilized for a wide scope of purposes. These gadgets are utilized in various operations including heart electrophysiology, neurosurgery, and angioplasty. In this way, these are viewed as a necessary piece of the medical services industry around the world.
AR in healthcare Market: Increase in incidence of diagnostic imaging to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Global AR in Healthcare Market: Snapshot. Rise in use of augmented reality (AR) in the healthcare sector for various activities such as surgical simulation, diagnostic imaging, patient care management, and rehabilitation is boosting the sales opportunities in the global AR in healthcare market. An upcoming report...
Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Cross Valuation of US$ 3.66 Bn by 2031, Glucagon-like Peptide-2 (GLP-2) to Dominate the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global short bowel syndrome market was valued at US$ 728.3 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2031. Incentives and R&D grants for manufacturers of orphan drugs, rise in prevalence of SBS, and favorable reimbursement scenario are anticipated to propel the global short bowel syndrome market. Japan is likely to be a highly lucrative market for short bowel syndrome drugs from 2021 to 2031. The market in the country is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
