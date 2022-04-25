ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2027, Increasing Demand for Early and Non-invasive Fetal Testing Procedures to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled ‘Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market’. According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at approximately US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of...

