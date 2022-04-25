ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global General Laboratory Equipment Market Forecast (2020 to 2030): Growth Opportunity and New Development – Industry Analysis

biospace.com
 2 days ago

The development of the global general laboratory equipment market is anticipated to be influenced by increased research activities in biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, rising need for timely and effective diagnosis of various diseases along with increased research funding by governments is anticipated to pave well for rapid development of...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

CRISPR and Cas Genes Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 7,234.5 Mn by 2026, Increase in Incidence of Genetic Disorders to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: CRISPR cas systems are commonly used in microbial engineering that includes immunization of cultures, bacterial strain typing, and self-targeted cell killing. Further, CRISPR and cas genes market system is also applied to control metabolic pathways for an improved biochemical synthesis. This technology is also used for the improvement of crop production. These factors further drive growth in the CRISPR and cas genes market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

AR in healthcare Market: Increase in incidence of diagnostic imaging to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Global AR in Healthcare Market: Snapshot. Rise in use of augmented reality (AR) in the healthcare sector for various activities such as surgical simulation, diagnostic imaging, patient care management, and rehabilitation is boosting the sales opportunities in the global AR in healthcare market. An upcoming report...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2027, Increasing Demand for Early and Non-invasive Fetal Testing Procedures to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled ‘Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market’. According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at approximately US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market is Expected to Reach US$ 31.5 Bn by 2027, Rise in Prevalence and Incidence of Multiple Sclerosis Across the Globe to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Government as well as non-government groups are promoting the understanding of the condition and thus are likely to encourage growth of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market. The government and non-governmental groups support a range of efforts and programmes to help people with multiple sclerosis improve their quality of life.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market to reach US$ 331.3 Bn by 2031, Rise in incidence of chronic disease across the globe to drive the market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market was valued at US$ 168 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2021 to 2031. An active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is any substance or mixture of substances used in a finished pharmaceutical product (FPP) that is intended to provide pharmacological action or to otherwise have a direct impact in the diagnosis, remedy, mitigation, therapy, or prevention of disease, or to have a direct effect in repairing, correcting, or altering physiological functions in humans. The growth of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market can be ascribed to increase in incidence & rise in prevalence of various diseases; and surge in funding from government organizations and large corporates for developing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Minoxidil Market: Key Trends | Growth Dynamics | Competitive Assessment - Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

Minoxidil, a prescription drug, is promoted as a topical formulation for promoting hair growth. The piperidino-pyrimidine derivative has 2,6-diamino-4-piperidinopyrimidine-1-oxide (C9H15N5O). For several years, the minoxidil market has made strides on the back of their demand for androgenetic alopecia. It has gained popularity as a mainstay treatment for the condition. The minoxidil market has seen the demand for this antihypertensive medication in generic form as an oral tablet, mostly as off-label use in treating pattern hair loss in males and females. The topical formulation has also found use as in alleviating high blood pressure. Over the years, continuous efforts have been made by pharmaceutical companies to expand the understanding of its pharmacology, mechanism underlying action, and clinical efficacy.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to Reach a Valuation Of US$ 3.2 Bn By 2027, Rise in prevalence of neurological diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “neurorehabilitation devices market”. According to the report, the global neurorehabilitation devices market was valued at US$ 1.12 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in prevalence of neurological diseases has increased the patient pool undergoing interventional procedures followed by rehabilitation therapies globally, resulting in high demand for neurorehabilitation devices.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bioprocess Technology Market to Reach the Value of Us$ 53.7 Bn by 2031, High Prevalence of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Bioprocess Technology Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global bioprocess technology market was valued at US$ 22.4 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2031. Bioprocess technology has witnessed significant demand in the pharma sector due to rise in prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases. It is a significant process, which uses living cells. It consists of two key processes: upstream and downstream. Biological, engineering, and mathematical processes are pooled to achieve bioprocessing activities such as biocatalysts, design of bioreactors substrates, and media production.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pain Management Therapeutics Market To Reach US$ 92,123.4 Mn By 2027, Rise in Incidence of Chronic Pain Disorders to Drive Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Pain Management Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Pain Management Therapeutics market was valued at US$ 66,558.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Parenteral Nutrition Market to Reach US$ 5.6 Bn By 2027, High prevalence of chronic diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Advances made in formulations and the mode of delivery of artificial nutrition for critically ill patients have been key trends propelling the expansion of the parenteral nutrition market. Past few years have seen intensifying focus on management of parenteral nutrition in various patient populations. Personalized formulae have been developed to meet the specific nutritional needs of patients in clinical settings. Manufacturers have stridently leaned on launching safer formulations to help clinicians reduce PN-related complications such as metabolic complications.
HEALTH
biospace.com

X-Ray Detectors Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2031, Technological Advancements in X-ray Detectors to Propel the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global X-ray detectors market was valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2021 to 2031. X-ray detector is a primary component of an X-ray system. X-ray detectors are made of silicon, cadmium tungstate, germanium, and other materials. X-ray detectors are made of single and compounded crystal and comprise silicon photodiode, silicon APDs, CCD area image sensors, flat panel sensors, CMOS area image sensors, and other components. X-ray detectors are used in dental imaging, veterinary imaging, and non-destructive inspection of luggage, foods, and other industrial products.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Heart Lung Machine Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 0.7 Bn by 2031, Open Heart Surgery Segment to Lead the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global heart lung machine market was valued at US$ 0.3 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in R&D activities to develop novel and technologically advanced heart lung machines are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America dominated the global heart lung machine market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue over the next few years. This can be attributed to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & acute respiratory failure, increase in the geriatric population, and technological advancements in heart lung machines.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 7.0% [Forecast 2022-2030]

The global intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2014 to 2022 and gain a valuation of US$ 4,900 Mn by 2022. Intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) is also known as intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring. The technology helps in decreasing the possibilities...
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Consumer Genomics Market: Improvement in Regulatory Reforms Pertaining to DNA to Propel the Market Growth

Albany NY, United States: The global consumer genomics market is poised to touch new heights, thanks to increasing consumer awareness. Consumer genomics included the number of DNA data of consumers that helps in offering vital information related to ancestry, drugs response and disease susceptibility. Transparency Market Research has announced to...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Generic Injectables Market to Touch US$ 307.7 Bn by 2031, Increase in Generic Population to Drive the Market

Price Cuts, Drug Launch Gain Prominence amid COVID-19 Pandemic. Albany NY, United States: During the peak of the coronavirus outbreak amid the second wave in India, there had been an unprecedented demand for Remdesivir - an antiviral medication for the treatment of patients. Due to shortage in the supply of Remdesivir, companies in the generic injectables market such as Hetero Drugs, an Indian pharmaceutical company and one of world’s largest producer of anti-retroviral drugs, released its generic form of Remdesivir called Covifor.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Global Computational Biology Market: Key Trends, Competitive Assessment and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Computational biology has emerged as a discipline in its own right and has enriched the armamentarium of researchers studying molecular mechanism underlying wide range of diseases. The computational biology market has been making remarkable strides in the last two decades, along with advances made in bioinformatics and systems biology. The research areas have become an integral part of modern medicine and will continue to occupy the position. A vast array of data arising out of multidisciplinary application of computation biology have been integrated and analyzed. Case in point is massive gene expression and proteomic data for understanding the disease mechanism and guide clinicians in better decision making, especially for chronic and infectious diseases.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dermal Fillers Market To Reach US$ 5,411.2 Mn By 2026, The Biodegradable segment dominated the market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has ublished a new report titled, “Dermal Fillers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global dermal fillers market was valued at US$ 2,584.9 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2026. Expansion of the market can be attributed to technological advances leading to the development of newer hyaluronic acid dermal fillers with higher efficiency and long-lasting abilities, marketing strategies employed by market players, increasing awareness about these products on social media, and rising fad of anti-aging among people.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: Insights Factors Drivers | Restraints | Challenges | Upcoming Opportunities [2020-2030]

The rapidly advancing medical setup and facilities, coupled with the rising demand for customized medical products stands as a key factor boosting the global healthcare additive manufacturing market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. Added substance fabricating is viewed as the following modern upset in assembling, with high potential to give savvy techniques to accomplish complex and tweaked clinical parts and segments, such as tissues, organs, muscular and cranial inserts, dental prosthetics, and others.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Healthcare Distribution Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027

Albany NY, United States: Healthcare retailers today are growing efforts toward ensuring the proper distribution of medicinal products. With this effort, they are also helping in patient security by carrying out the activities related to distribution of healthcare goods and services in safe and efficient manner. Storage and shifting of...
MARKETS

