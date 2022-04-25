Global General Laboratory Equipment Market Forecast (2020 to 2030): Growth Opportunity and New Development – Industry Analysis

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market was valued at US$ 168 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2021 to 2031. An active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is any substance or mixture of substances used in a finished pharmaceutical product (FPP) that is intended to provide pharmacological action or to otherwise have a direct impact in the diagnosis, remedy, mitigation, therapy, or prevention of disease, or to have a direct effect in repairing, correcting, or altering physiological functions in humans. The growth of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market can be ascribed to increase in incidence & rise in prevalence of various diseases; and surge in funding from government organizations and large corporates for developing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

