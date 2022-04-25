ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market is Expected to Reach US$ 31.5 Bn by 2027, Rise in Prevalence and Incidence of Multiple Sclerosis Across the Globe to Drive the Market

 2 days ago

Albany NY, United States: Government as well as non-government groups are promoting the understanding of the condition and thus are likely to encourage growth of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market. The government and non-governmental groups support a range of efforts and programmes to help people with multiple sclerosis improve their...

Benzinga

New Study Reportedly Calls Into Question Merck's Ivermectin COVID Off Label Use And May Bolster 3CL Protease Inhibitors Such As Tollovid

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Even though Merck MRK released information about Ivermectin use in COVID-19, the New England Journal of Medicine published another study on the use of Ivermectin in COVID-19 last week. Ivermectin has been among the top alternative solutions for COVID since early reports in the pandemic suggested it could interfere with viral replication as well as improve outcomes for patients. However, if Ivermectin use decreases after continued publications reporting negligible effect, a vacuum of demand for all-natural alternatives, like Tollovid which is manufactured by Todos Medical TOMDF, could open up.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Metro International

Roche warns multiple sclerosis drug development hit by Ukraine war

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Roche has warned that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is disrupting the development of a new generation of multiple sclerosis (MS) drugs as the industry has come to disproportionately rely on Eastern Europe for clinical trials. The pharmaceutical industry has been scrambling to find ways to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
CANCER
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury-related neuropathic pain: a network meta-analysis

Systematic review with network meta-analysis. We explored the efficacy and safety of different drug treatments in patients with spinal-cord injury (SCI)-related neuropathic pain. We investigated which treatment is most suitable for such patients by judging the efficacy and safety of these drugs. Methods. We searched the PubMed, Medline, Embase and...
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug, on April 8, 2022. The decision means only patients who have enrolled in clinical trials will receive Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which goes by the generic drug name of Aducanumab. Because of the restrictions, many Alzheimer’s patients may be unable to use the drug. Without Medicare coverage, Aduhelm’s annual cost is US$28,200, or $2,350 a month, a price that’s prohibitively expensive for most Americans. What’s more, not everyone with mild Alzheimer’s will be able to enroll in a clinical trial due to location or other logistical...
HEALTH
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationCanada

Link between Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis is a crucial discovery for people living with MS

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world, with 250 out of every 100,000 people affected. MS is an autoimmune disease in which elements of the immune system that are designed to protect us — white blood cells and antibodies — instead begin to damage the brain and spinal cord. This causes acute attacks — also known as relapses — of neurologic dysfunction such as visual loss, trouble walking or urinary and sexual dysfunction. Environmental trigger But what causes MS? The answer is complex. MS is caused by a combination of factors including genetic susceptibility to...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

FDA Puts Blood Cancer Nods Under Scrutiny On Substantial Toxicity Profile Of PI3K Drugs

The FDA aims to put the PI3K inhibitor drug class under a more stringent regulatory scope as the inhibitor has demonstrated substantial toxicity. In nearly all of the randomized clinical trials, patients randomized to the PI3K inhibitor arm experienced increased rates of fatal adverse events (AEs), serious adverse events (SAEs), Grade 3 or greater AEs, and treatment modifications or discontinuation due to AEs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

AR in healthcare Market: Increase in incidence of diagnostic imaging to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Global AR in Healthcare Market: Snapshot. Rise in use of augmented reality (AR) in the healthcare sector for various activities such as surgical simulation, diagnostic imaging, patient care management, and rehabilitation is boosting the sales opportunities in the global AR in healthcare market. An upcoming report...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2027, Increasing Demand for Early and Non-invasive Fetal Testing Procedures to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled ‘Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market’. According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at approximately US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
MARKETS

