CRISPR and Cas Genes Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 7,234.5 Mn by 2026, Increase in Incidence of Genetic Disorders to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has ublished a new report titled, “Dermal Fillers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global dermal fillers market was valued at US$ 2,584.9 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2026. Expansion of the market can be attributed to technological advances leading to the development of newer hyaluronic acid dermal fillers with higher efficiency and long-lasting abilities, marketing strategies employed by market players, increasing awareness about these products on social media, and rising fad of anti-aging among people.

