CRISPR and Cas Genes Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 7,234.5 Mn by 2026, Increase in Incidence of Genetic Disorders to Drive the Market

 2 days ago

Albany NY, United States: CRISPR cas systems are commonly used in microbial engineering that includes immunization of cultures, bacterial strain typing, and self-targeted cell killing. Further, CRISPR and cas genes market system is also applied to control metabolic pathways for an improved biochemical synthesis. This technology is also used for the...

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to Reach a Valuation Of US$ 3.2 Bn By 2027, Rise in prevalence of neurological diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “neurorehabilitation devices market”. According to the report, the global neurorehabilitation devices market was valued at US$ 1.12 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in prevalence of neurological diseases has increased the patient pool undergoing interventional procedures followed by rehabilitation therapies globally, resulting in high demand for neurorehabilitation devices.
Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2027, Increasing Demand for Early and Non-invasive Fetal Testing Procedures to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled ‘Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market’. According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at approximately US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
Parenteral Nutrition Market to Reach US$ 5.6 Bn By 2027, High prevalence of chronic diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Advances made in formulations and the mode of delivery of artificial nutrition for critically ill patients have been key trends propelling the expansion of the parenteral nutrition market. Past few years have seen intensifying focus on management of parenteral nutrition in various patient populations. Personalized formulae have been developed to meet the specific nutritional needs of patients in clinical settings. Manufacturers have stridently leaned on launching safer formulations to help clinicians reduce PN-related complications such as metabolic complications.
Global General Laboratory Equipment Market Forecast (2020 to 2030): Growth Opportunity and New Development – Industry Analysis

The development of the global general laboratory equipment market is anticipated to be influenced by increased research activities in biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, rising need for timely and effective diagnosis of various diseases along with increased research funding by governments is anticipated to pave well for rapid development of the global general laboratory equipment market over the analysis timeframe, from 2020 to 2030.
Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market is Expected to Reach US$ 31.5 Bn by 2027, Rise in Prevalence and Incidence of Multiple Sclerosis Across the Globe to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Government as well as non-government groups are promoting the understanding of the condition and thus are likely to encourage growth of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market. The government and non-governmental groups support a range of efforts and programmes to help people with multiple sclerosis improve their quality of life.
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
Richard Scott

Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)
Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
Catheters Market to be Worth US$55,985.1 Mn by 2025, Growing Incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: A catheter alludes to a slim cylinder embedded in the human body for playing out surgery or during the treatment of a few illnesses. In the medical care area, catheters are utilized for a wide scope of purposes. These gadgets are utilized in various operations including heart electrophysiology, neurosurgery, and angioplasty. In this way, these are viewed as a necessary piece of the medical services industry around the world.
Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market: Insights Factors Drivers | Restraints | Challenges | Upcoming Opportunities [2020-2030]

The rapidly advancing medical setup and facilities, coupled with the rising demand for customized medical products stands as a key factor boosting the global healthcare additive manufacturing market during the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. Added substance fabricating is viewed as the following modern upset in assembling, with high potential to give savvy techniques to accomplish complex and tweaked clinical parts and segments, such as tissues, organs, muscular and cranial inserts, dental prosthetics, and others.
Dermal Fillers Market To Reach US$ 5,411.2 Mn By 2026, The Biodegradable segment dominated the market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has ublished a new report titled, “Dermal Fillers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global dermal fillers market was valued at US$ 2,584.9 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2026. Expansion of the market can be attributed to technological advances leading to the development of newer hyaluronic acid dermal fillers with higher efficiency and long-lasting abilities, marketing strategies employed by market players, increasing awareness about these products on social media, and rising fad of anti-aging among people.
Consumer Genomics Market: Improvement in Regulatory Reforms Pertaining to DNA to Propel the Market Growth

Albany NY, United States: The global consumer genomics market is poised to touch new heights, thanks to increasing consumer awareness. Consumer genomics included the number of DNA data of consumers that helps in offering vital information related to ancestry, drugs response and disease susceptibility. Transparency Market Research has announced to...
Widefield Imaging Systems Market: In-depth Study of Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Challenges, and Restraints

Remarkable growth in cases of diabetic retinopathy is projected to fuel expansion avenues in the global widefield imaging systems market during the tenure of 2020 to 2030. Wide-field fluorescence microscopy refers to an imaging technology. The widefield imaging systems are in high demand across various end-users including hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.
Orthotic Devices, Casts, and Splints Market is Anticipated to Reach a Market Value of US$ 3.32 Billion By 2024 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, The orthotic devices, casts and splints market will witness a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2024, according to a latest report by ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market Insights. According to the study, the orthotic devices, casts, and splints market growth has dipped as a...
