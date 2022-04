Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global heart lung machine market was valued at US$ 0.3 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2031. Increase in R&D activities to develop novel and technologically advanced heart lung machines are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America dominated the global heart lung machine market in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue over the next few years. This can be attributed to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & acute respiratory failure, increase in the geriatric population, and technological advancements in heart lung machines.

