Bermuda shorts, cutting off just above or below the knee, have the tendency to make legs look shorter and wider. They are also difficult to find. When we see “Bermuda or knee-length” shorts on dress codes, the stories of how to achieve that requirement are painful: from borrowing men’s shorts to hemming a pair of pants to create shorts that fit the length limit. The vote is unanimous among the women on our staff: It’s time to jettison the Bermuda shorts clause in golf-course dress codes.

APPAREL ・ 16 HOURS AGO