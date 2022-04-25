Identity and Career Development Survey

The rise of flexible work arrangements comes with one risky drawback. When working non-traditional hours (evenings or weekends, for instance), employees experience a decrease in their sense of intrinsic motivation, which in turn decreases their productivity and happiness, according to a new study from Harvard Business Review. Although previous research from the International Workplace Group shows that 80 percent of workers prefer employers that offer flexible work, HBR's latest findings--gathered from a survey of 2,000 employees and students--shows that flexible work, in practice, has surprising challenges.
