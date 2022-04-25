Identity and Career Development Survey

Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.

