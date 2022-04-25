Heartland Challenge Awards More Than $160,000 to High-Growth Ventures

Click here to read the full article. The panel has raised an initial $1.26 million in funding and will work with stakeholders to develop an approach that meets industry needs. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalG-Star Raw, Bestseller Champion Organic Cotton With 'Textiles in Transition'Better Cotton Re-Shapes IDH PartnershipEquipping Supply Chains to Meet Escalating Due Diligence DemandsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO