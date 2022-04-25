ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Heartland Challenge Awards More Than $160,000 to High-Growth Ventures

University of Arkansas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE, Ark. — KLAW Industries, a Binghamton University startup on a mission to save the planet by decreasing the carbon footprint of concrete, won the 2022 Heartland Challenge on April 16 and captured more than $100,000 in prize money. Clad in steel-toed boots, jeans and hoodie sweatshirts —...

news.uark.edu

pewtrusts.org

The Transforming Evidence Funders Network

The Transforming Evidence Funders Network (TEFN) convenes public and private funders who are driving change in the generation, mobilization, and use of evidence across a wide range of issue areas and policy sectors worldwide. Participants learn from each other, identify shared priorities, and act on challenging problems at the nexus of research, policy, and practice.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Earth Day roundup: Companies announce sustainability goals

A number of freight- and supply chain-focused companies and at least two federal agencies used the annual observance of Earth Day to publicize what they are doing or plan to do to help the environment, promote sustainability and reduce emissions. Among the initiatives and statements released Friday in honor of...
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Spotify launches new fund to support independent open source projects

The company will donate the money to different open source projects over the course of the year. The funds will provide financial support to developers and help them maintain their projects, including fixing security vulnerabilities. Spotify will target projects that are independent and actively maintained. The company also noted that nominations are informed by dependency data across its repositories. Projects selected for the fund also cannot be run by people employed at Spotify.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Meet Some of The Black Entrepreneurs Saving The Planet With Their Businesses

In honor of Earth Day, it’s worth noting some of the many Black entrepreneurs who have created businesses aimed at pouring back into the planet. Darrell Jobe developed a natural passion for preserving the planet following a number of shirt prison stints. Looking for a way to help the environment, Jobe created Vericool to help brands use environmentally safe product packaging.
ATLANTA, GA
Fast Company

Design leaders at Microsoft, General Mills, and PepsiCo announce ambitious plan to fight climate change

A consortium of some of the world’s most prominent design-led companies and institutions is joining forces to combat the climate crisis. Design for Good, a new nonprofit announced today, will develop open-source products and services that chip away at the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a group of 17 goals for building a sustainable future by 2030. Each year, the alliance will come up with solutions to a different UN goal, starting this year with clean water and sanitation.
BUSINESS
Freethink

Big tech companies pledge nearly $1 billion toward carbon removal

An alliance of some of the world’s biggest tech and consulting companies has pledged to buy nearly $1 billion of permanent carbon removal between 2022 and 2030. The project aims to establish guaranteed demand for emerging carbon removal technologies, which capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it underground.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Deep Science: AI simulates economies and predicts which startups receive funding

The market-driven platform work builds on Salesforce’s AI Economist, an open source research environment for understanding how AI could improve economic policy. In fact, some of the researchers behind the AI Economist were involved in the new work, which was detailed in a study originally published in March. As...
SCIENCE
Person
Jim Goetz
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: Collaboration key to hitting sustainability goals

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Sustainability as a core value takes collaboration on all fronts. DETAILS: A discussion on environmental, social and governance initiatives at XPO Logistics. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Kaylee Nix, senior freightcaster at FreightWaves, and Emily Phillips, VP of...
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

This First-of-Its-Kind Baby Gear Marketplace Is Championing Sustainability

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For new parents, purchasing essential baby items can prove a costly and time-consuming task. Rebelstork, the first-ever second hand baby gear platform, is providing parents a new way to shop for everything their little ones need at a fraction of the price —and it has just launched in the U.S.—kicking off with the New York City Metropolitan Area.
BUSINESS
#Sequoia Capital#University Of Michigan#Binghamton University#Heartland Challenge#Klaw Industries#Pantheon
protocol.com

The Transformative Power of Smart Infrastructure Investment

“We have a once-in-a-generation chance to build an infrastructure that equitably creates opportunities for Americans, instead of further isolating them. We must act.” – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Infrastructure Transformation: The Time is Now. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), a $1.2 trillion investment in...
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

UN Dialogue Cites Pinduoduo’s Work in Bringing Agriculture into The Digital Economy

Technology and innovation can play an important role in helping to uplift disadvantaged communities such as farmers by improving their productivity and access to market, according to experts and high-level government officials at an informal interactive dialogue at the 76th United Nations General Assembly in April. At the dialogue convened...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

Ghanaian agtech Farmerline to use new funding to strengthen its infrastructure, help farmers create wealth

Noting critical gaps in the region’s agri-food space, Ghanaian agritech Farmerline has stepped in to deliver technologies that are envisaged to increase farmers’ access to high-quality production inputs and education on the best farming practices, including on how to better deal with the effects of climate change. Its solutions are also designed to support quick access to markets by farmers for better incomes and a reduction of post-harvest loss and waste.
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

M&S, Zalando, Bestseller Join Better Cotton Traceability Initiative

Click here to read the full article. The panel has raised an initial $1.26 million in funding and will work with stakeholders to develop an approach that meets industry needs. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalG-Star Raw, Bestseller Champion Organic Cotton With 'Textiles in Transition'Better Cotton Re-Shapes IDH PartnershipEquipping Supply Chains to Meet Escalating Due Diligence DemandsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Fast Company

R.I.P. magical kingdom tech culture. What comes next?

For years, tech companies have delighted in parodying one another’s workplace culture in an ever-escalating rivalry of perks. What started with innocent beanbag chairs, office kegs, and foosball tables grew to include on-site Michelin-starred restaurants, laundry facilities, and a boundless cornucopia of infantilizing services designed to create a cocooned office environment employees could be lulled into literally living in.
BUSINESS

