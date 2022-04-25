ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MN

Crime and Accidents for April 25

Marshall Independent
 2 days ago

MARSHALL — A 14-year-old Marshall resident was bitten by a dog at 9:03 p.m. Saturday, Marshall Police said. MARSHALL — Identity theft reported at 7:10 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of North First Street is under investigation, Marshall Police said. MARSHALL — A Minneota man, 36,...

CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN
The Independent

Lily Peters: Police arrest juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old in connection to her murder

A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief Found Pinned Under Vehicle At St. Cloud Taxi Business

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected catalytic converter thief is in custody after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle in St. Cloud over the weekend. According to St. Cloud police, officers responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday to Yellow Cab on the 2600 block of Seventh St. N. on the report of a person pinned under a vehicle. Assisted by the fire department, police were able to get the man out from under the vehicle. He was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Police said they located tools “consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters” as well as a baggie of suspected methamphetamine near the man. Employees at the business said the man did not work there and was not a mechanic doing any legitimate vehicle repair. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man from Hibbing, needed to go to the ER for his injuries. The case is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review of possible narcotics and theft charges. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at 320-25101200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Anoka Saturday Morning

ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) – A man was shot early Saturday morning in Anoka. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived at 78 West Main Street, they found a man with a gunshot wound outside of the building. He was transported to a hospital but his condition is unknown. Anoka police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Reckless Driver Pulled Over In St. Paul Traffic Stop Was Gunshot Victim, Police Say

ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say officers pulled over a man “driving recklessly” Sunday night, only to find that he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The traffic stop happened at about 8:10 p.m. after officers saw the driver exit Interstate 94 onto Lexington Avenue. (credit: CBS) The injured driver was taken to Regions Hospital, were he’s being treated for a non-life threatening injury. No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle hit by drunk driver

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after a drunk driver hit a North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle with the trooper inside, according to the patrol. The crash happened after 1 a.m. Sunday while the trooper was at the road closure gate west of Mandan on I-94. According...
MORTON COUNTY, ND
KEYC

Burglary suspects wanted by Le Sueur police

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a burglary early this morning. Authorities say the individuals in these photos are suspected to be involved in a reported burglary of Aqua Shine Car Wash. Anyone with information is asked...
LE SUEUR, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud woman guilty of murder to 10 1/2 years in prison. Forty-one-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller was convicted of 2nd-degree murder back in December. She was charged with the stabbing death of 36-year-old Justin Berge last April. She gets credit for already having served nearly a year in jail.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud Man Jailed After Argument With Roommate Ends In Shooting

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man was hospitalized and jailed early Saturday morning after a fight with his roommate ended with him being shot in the leg. The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 6000 block of Cape West Court. Investigators say that a 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old roommate got into an argument and one of them produced a gun. During a struggle over the weapon, the gun fired and struck the 32-year-old man in the leg. Paramedics brought the wounded man to a hospital for treatment. After he was released, officers booked him into the Stearns County Jail pending charges of threats of violence. The shooting remains under investigation. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they’ve been formally charged with a crime.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KROC News

2 Men Charged With Overdose Death of Minnesota Teenager

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - The drug overdose death of an Eagan teenager last year has resulted in charges against two Twin Cities men. The Dakota County Atty.'s Office has charged 29-year-old Jamal Adan of Burnsville and 27-year-old Sadiq Isack with third-degree murder. It's alleged they supplied the 16-year-old victim with what proved to be a fatal dose of fentanyl. Police in the southern Twin Cities suburb were called to the teenager's home on January 28, 2021, after his mother found him face down and unresponsive in his bed. Efforts to revive the juvenile were unsuccessful.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Chief: Rep. Thompson Uses Position To ‘Intimidate,’ ‘Bully’ Police Officers During Daughter’s Traffic Stop

(Editor’s Note: This story was updated Tuesday, April 26, to reflect Thompson’s statement.) ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — DFL Rep. John Thompson misused his position as an elected official to “intimidate and bully” police officers who pulled over his daughter during a traffic stop, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said. Early Sunday evening, an officer suspected a 26-year-old woman of driving while impaired in St. Paul, a police summary report said, and pulled her over. She did not cooperate, and that officer requested back up, according to the police summary of what happened. Police say she didn’t comply with the officers’...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Vehicle occupants, unharmed in Kiester rollover crash

The occupants of a vehicle that rolled over in Kiester Saturday afternoon were unharmed, but trapped until emergency workers rescued them. The crash happened at about 1:54 p.m. in the alley near North St and Main St by the city park. A press release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s office...
KIESTER, MN
Matt Reicher

The 1970 Ambush of St. Paul Police Officer James Sackett

St. Paul Police Officer James Sackett (1970)St. Paul Police Department. On May 21, 1970, twenty-seven-year-old St. Paul Patrolman James Sackett, only on the job eighteen months, returned to work after enjoying a short paternal leave after the birth of his fourth child. Sackett's professional life was the fulfillment of his lifelong ambitions. Shortly after midnight, Sackett was murdered while responding to a call for help for a pregnant woman.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

1 Person Shot Following Roommate Dispute in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- One person was arrested following roommate dispute that left him with a gunshot wound. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 Block of Cape West Court in St. Cloud. Authorities says 32-year-old Ian Hoffarth and his roommate, a 30-year-old man, got into an argument.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

