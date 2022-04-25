ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Aitkin County SWCD ‘Photo Contest’ to reward boaters for AIS Prevention

rjbroadcasting.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aitkin, MN) — The Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District is taking a new initiative in battling aquatic invasive species and will be rewarding the public for their help. In our conversation with SWCD Manager Steve Hughes, he talked about what people...

www.rjbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

National Guard joins emergency response as major flooding hits Grand Forks, Crookston

The onslaught of spring storms is creating significant flooding issues along the Red River Basin in North Dakota and Minnesota. The situation has escalated to the point that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist with emergency flood operations in several counties where emergency operation plans are already activated.
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

MN’s Most Hated City is Encouraging Residents Not to Mow Lawns in May

For being a bunch of cake eaters, the city of Edina might be onto something. Edina is encouraging residents to hold off on mowing their lawns until June of 2022. The program is called "No Mow May" and it is an effort to protect pollinator food (like grass and dandelions) and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring. This effort was also made last spring in the city of West St. Paul.
EDINA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Aitkin County, MN
Aitkin County, MN
Government
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
AM 1390 KRFO

One of the Most Endangered Rivers in U.S. is Right Here in Minnesota

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it's one of our rivers that has just been named one of the most endangered in the country. Here in the North Star State, we're proud of our access to clean, clear water, right? Whether it's the water we use for drinking, bathing or cooking, or recreation when we head out on one of our 10,000 lakes (which is actually closer to 11,840 lakes), we have some of the best access to water anywhere it would seem.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Blue Earth County resident dies of COVID

Coronavirus COVID-19 computer generated image. A resident from Blue Earth County has died of COVID-19. The death, which involved a person in their early 60’s, was the sole coronavirus death reported Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The death involved a person in residential behavioral health, according to the MDH daily update.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Holiday confirms a water contamination problem in Hibbing

Drivers who fueled up at the Holiday gas station in Hibbing off of Highway 169 have been sounding off about problems with their vehicles. Holiday confirmed that there was a problem with water contamination in an underground fuel storage tank following a recent fuel delivery. When WDIO stopped by on...
HIBBING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Ais#Boaters#Kayaks#Water Conservation#Vehicles#Swcd
WJON

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Bring Me The News

What's the buzz about No Mow May?

A growing number of Minnesota cities are declaring "No Mow May" and encouraging residents to opt for untidy lawns in efforts to save pollinators. West St. Paul joined the effort last year, and "No Mow May" will be formally observed for the first time this year in Edina, Mendota Heights, Vadnais Heights and New Brighton.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy