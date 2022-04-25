ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Forsberg Scores 40th as Preds Fall to Wild in Overtime

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilip Forsberg scored a goal and collected 2 assists, Mikael Granlund records 3 assists, but it wasn't enough as Predators fall in OT to Wild. Filip Forsberg hit the 40-goal mark, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to the Minnesota Wild by a 5-4 final in overtime on Sunday night at...

www.nhl.com

