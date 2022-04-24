Thandiwe Newton, 49, spotted snogging musician Lonr, 25, following split from husband Ol Parker

THANDIWE Newton, 49, has been spotted snogging musician Lonr, 25, following her split from husband Ol Parker.

The Oscar winner dramatically quit her role in the third Magic Mike film after her separation from Ol Parker, 52, with whom she has three kids.

Thandiwe wed Ol, best known for directing 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in 1998

Thandiwe Newton was pictured kissing new man Lonr Credit: Instagram

Thandiwe was pictured looking smitten as she smooched with the young musician in pictures on the Mail Online.

Her embrace with Lonr seemingly confirmed the end of her 23-year marriage to Mama Mia director Ol.

It was the first time Thandiwe had been seen out since news of the split.

The Hollywood star was dressed casually in a green fleece hoodie, baggy khaki cargo trousers, a bucket hat and a huge animal print tote bag.

Her beau Lonr wore black hoodie and maroon trousers as they walked arm and arm after stopping for a passionate kiss on their stroll.

The Sun revealed Thandiwe had split from Ol and was believed to be 'struggling and seeking counselling'.

It came as she dramatically quit her role in the third Magic Mike film.

Executives decided to postpone work on the blockbuster and re-cast Thandiwe’s role - wasting 11 days of filming in London.

The Brit was said to be planning to sue studio chiefs at Warner Bros. However sources claim her position is “untenable” after the bust-up with Channing, 41, became “unimaginably vicious”.

Some freelance crew members also say they have lost £4,000 over the feud, which was sparked by a disagreement about actor Will Smith hitting comedian Chris Rock on stage at last month’s Oscars.

One said he saw Thandiwe and Channing arguing on set at Paddington, West London, where they have been photographed filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance — the third instalment about a troupe of male strippers.

The crew member told a pal: “Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandiwe Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it’s all over.

“They fell out over the debacle at The Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation.

Thandiwe hit headlines last week after her marriage split