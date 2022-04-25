ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates manager Derek Shelton's deal is for four years?

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAMPT_0fJ6vTrw00
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Terms weren’t reported on Derek Shelton’s contract when he was first hired as the Pirates’ manager in November 2019, but The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal writes that Shelton’s deal is believed to run through the 2023 campaign. That would make it a four-year commitment to Shelton, who has only a 95-158 record during his two-plus years of managing the rebuilding team. While nobody expected Shelton to win given his threadbare rosters, progress of some type is expected, so Rosenthal feels there could be some questions asked if the Pirates post another 100-loss season. However, Rosenthal also notes that “Shelton has served almost as an assistant general manager” to GM Ben Cherington.

Speaking to a broader point of Rosenthal’s piece about skippers around baseball, he writes that “GMs of tanking teams, in particular, often are reluctant to hold managers responsible for the non-competitive clubs they’ve assembled, knowing a dismissal will only lead to greater scrutiny of their own actions.” While there are certainly some managers on shorter-term deals who are under additional pressure in 2022, it remains to be seen how many of these skippers might actually be let go after the year.

More from around the NL Central…

  • The Reds might be able to activate Jonathan India from the 10-day IL on Tuesday, his first day of eligibility to return. India has taken grounders and run the bases on each of the last two days, and told MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon and other reporters that he is “feeling great,” though “I’m not going to push anything to come back right now.” India has been out of action with a right hamstring strain, and is one of 11 Cincinnati players on the injured list
  • Tyler Stephenson is on the seven-day version of the IL after suffering a concussion on April 20, and manager David Bell told Sheldon and company that the catcher will likely be sidelined until early May. Bell even implied that Stephenson may not join the Reds during an upcoming road trip that runs April 29 to May 5, if just for precautionary reasons in advance of a possible May 6 activation.
  • Wade Miley has yet to make his Cubs debut due to left elbow inflammation that arose during Spring Training, but the veteran southpaw is getting closer to pitching. 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine (Twitter link) was among those to report that Miley came out of a 50-pitch side session on Saturday with no issues, and Miley is now lined up to throw a live batting practice session on Wednesday. Miley is loosely scheduled to be activated off the 10-day IL sometime in May, though a more exact date will be known as the left-hander takes more steps in the recovery process.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds place Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas on injured list

The Reds announced they’ve placed infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list. India has a right hamstring strain, while Moustakas has a right biceps strain. In corresponding moves, Cincinnati recalled outfielder TJ Friedl and selected infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds had a vacancy on the 40-man roster after placing outfielder Tyler Naquin on the COVID-19 IL last night.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies' Bryce Harper would have been placed on IL if not for universal DH

An MRI on Bryce Harper’s injured right elbow came back clean, but it will still be a few days before he can take the field again, per The Athletic’s Matt Gelb. In fact, if it weren’t for the designated hitter now being a part of the National League, Harper would have been placed on the injured list, Gelb notes. He will stay on the roster and in the lineup as the designated hitter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Alonso upset with Stubby Clapp over ‘cheap’ move

Pete Alonso was not at all happy with the St. Louis Cardinals after the bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game. Nolan Arenado was upset after the Mets threw up and in on him in the 8th inning as retaliation for JD Davis being hit in the top of the inning. The benches from both sides cleared, leading to a scuffle between the teams (video here).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Veteran MLB Outfielder Announces His Retirement

MLB outfielder Jon Jay has officially announced his retirement from baseball. He announced it via his Instagram account. Jay is a former second-round pick and played in the MLB for 12 seasons on seven different teams. He also won the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. He...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Insane Throw From Cardinals Outfielder Going Viral

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme appeared on his way to hitting a triple in Wednesday afternoon’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Dylan Carlson had other ideas. The fly ball initially sailed over Carlson’s head, but the center fielder quickly recovered and fired a missile to third base. It took a perfect throw, clocked at a ridiculous 97.2 mph per MLB’s Twitter page, to tag out Guillorme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies select Roman Quinn, option Bryson Stott

The Phillies announced this evening they’ve selected outfielder Roman Quinn onto the big league club. Infielder Bryson Stott was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to open active roster space. In order to clear a 40-man roster spot, left-hander Ryan Sherriff was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Quinn returns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Ben Cherington
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Derek Shelton
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim outfielder off waivers from Giants

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their outfield depth on Thursday. Jaylin Davis, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. He was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Davis went 10-for-63 (.159 batting average) with two homers in 26 MLB games with the...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

A's president calls out Giants for poor attendance during Bay Bridge Series

The Oakland Athletics are struggling with attendance issues early this season, but it seems team president Dave Kaval is more focused on the gate at Oracle Park. During Tuesday evening's game between the Athletics and host San Francisco Giants, Kaval issued a series of tweets seemingly critical of poor attendance for the series, blaming local media and Giants marketing staff:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Concussion#Reds#Baseball#Sports#Athletic#Gm#Il#Mlb Com
MLB Trade Rumors

Nationals select Erasmo Ramirez, place Hunter Harvey on IL

The Nationals announced that they selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Erasmo Ramirez. To make room on the active roster, fellow righty Hunter Harvey was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right pronator strain. Utility player Ehire Adrianza was transferred from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees, Jacoby Ellsbury resolve contract grievance

Back in 2019, the Yankees filed a grievance against Jacoby Ellsbury in an attempt to withhold the remaining $26,142,857 still owed on the outfielder’s contract. Not many details have surfaced about the situation until now, as The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the two sides reached a settlement “at least a year ago” in order to avoid a hearing.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds activate Tyler Naquin, option TJ Friedl

The Reds have activated outfielder Tyler Naquin from the COVID injured list, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. In corresponding moves, TJ Friedl was optioned to Triple-A, and righty Daniel Duarte was placed on the 60-day injured list. The 30-year-old Naquin will step right back into the leadoff spot...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Arenado, Cabrera suspended for role in bench-clearing incident

Major League Baseball announced this evening that Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado and reliever Génesis Cabrera have each been suspended for their roles in yesterday’s bench-clearing incident with the Mets at Busch Stadium. Arenado was suspended for two games, while Cabrera received a one-game ban. Arenado and Cabrera are set to serve their suspensions beginning with tonight’s game against the D-Backs, although each player could delay that by appealing. It isn’t yet clear whether either plans to do so.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Houston Astros' offseason reviewed

The Astros didn’t make many notable outside additions over the winter. They’re relying on an excellent internal core to make another run at a World Series, counting on their top prospect to step into the major leagues to replace one of the game’s best players. Major League...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy