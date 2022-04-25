SpaceX’s 1st all-private mission splashes down off Florida coast to complete mission

UPDATE: SpaceX’s Axiom Space’s Ax-1 crew splashed down Monday afternoon near Jacksonville, completing the two-week mission.

The Ax1 crew and SpaceX Dragon safely splashed down at 1:06 p.m. EDT. In a statement, Axiom Space said that the “first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) successfully demonstrated Axiom Space’s ability to integrate with the ISS and conduct meaningful research. "

The 17-day mission flew approximately 6.3 million miles, which is about 240 orbits of Earth, according to Axiom Space.

Read the original report below:

The first all-private mission to the International Space Station is homeward bound after a series of delays extended the mission by an additional week.

SpaceX’s Axiom Space’s Ax-1 mission undocked from the ISS at about 9:10 p.m. EDT and began its 16-hour return flight, capping a two-week science mission “hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight,” Reuters reported.

The mission was brokered by the Houston, Texas-based startup Axiom Space and included Michael López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut-turned-Axiom employee who is commanding the mission; Israeli businessman Eytan Stibbe; Canadian investor Mark Pathy; and Ohio-based real estate magnate Larry Connor among its crew, CNN reported.

The three private citizens paid $55 million each to be part of the mission, the AP reported.

The Dragon capsule, dubbed Endeavour, is slated to parachute into the Atlantic off the coast of Florida on Monday at around 1 p.m. EDT.

Unfavorable weather at the splashdown zone prompted the delay, Reuters reported.

