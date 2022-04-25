Cloyd L. ‘Duke’ Bargo

Lee A. Wagner, 55, of McClure passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Born on Jan. 28, 1967, he was a son of the late George and Jayne (Lepley) Wagner. He is survived by his wife, Stacy (Phillips) Wagner, whom he married Feb. 13, 2016; children, Ashley (Wagner) Fultz and husband, Ryan, of Lewistown, Robert Wagner, Sara Mowery and companion, Cullen Smith, and Hunter Mowery, all of McClure; five grandchildren, Cayden, Owen, and Colton Fultz, Oakllen, and Easton Smith; siblings, Theresa Wagner and companion, Bob O’Hara, of Lewistown, David Wagner and companion, Kathy Pennepacker, of McClure, and Jeremy Wagner, of Lewistown; four nephews, three nieces; and three great-nephews and three great-nieces.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO