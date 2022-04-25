ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedsville, PA

Cloyd L. ‘Duke’ Bargo

By Editorials
Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloyd L. ”Duke” Bargo, 91, of Honey Creek Road, Reedsville, passed away at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1930, in Lewistown, a son of the late Robert Bargo, Sr. and Evelyn (Buckley) Bargo. On April 7, 1955, he married Mary (Walters) Bargo;...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Sentinel

John T. ‘Tom’ Junkins

John T. ”Tom” Junkins, 87, of Lewistown, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Born June 7, 1934, he was the son of the late William and Mary Jane (Weston) Junkins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Samuel.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

William K. Beers Jr.

William K. Beers Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on April 22, 2022. He was a wonderful husband and father and a proud Vietnam Veteran. He served two tours in Vietnam; his first tour was with the 101st Airborne and his second tour was with the 17th Artillery. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, auctions and being with his family. He worked at Bethlehem Steel.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Lee A. Wagner

Lee A. Wagner, 55, of McClure passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Born on Jan. 28, 1967, he was a son of the late George and Jayne (Lepley) Wagner. He is survived by his wife, Stacy (Phillips) Wagner, whom he married Feb. 13, 2016; children, Ashley (Wagner) Fultz and husband, Ryan, of Lewistown, Robert Wagner, Sara Mowery and companion, Cullen Smith, and Hunter Mowery, all of McClure; five grandchildren, Cayden, Owen, and Colton Fultz, Oakllen, and Easton Smith; siblings, Theresa Wagner and companion, Bob O’Hara, of Lewistown, David Wagner and companion, Kathy Pennepacker, of McClure, and Jeremy Wagner, of Lewistown; four nephews, three nieces; and three great-nephews and three great-nieces.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Jacqueline D. Libby

Jacqueline D. Libby, 92, of Belleville, passed away at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home. Born May 28, 1929, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late Walter J. and Evelyn (LeMay) King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: husband, Lyman...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Richard Marvin Hamler

Richard Marvin Hamler was born in Easton on Aug. 10, 1932 and passed from this life into eternity at 7:20 p.m. on April 23, 2022. Richard was the youngest son of Earlen and Blanche Hamler. He grew up in Lewistown with his sister Betty Jean Hamler Reigle and brother Earl Hamler Jr. on South Wayne Street. To many, Richard was known as a friend and organist extraordinaire. To his nieces and nephews, he was known as beloved Uncle Richard.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Dervin F. Kelley

Dervin F. Kelley, 83, of Mcveytown, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Hoenstine Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which will be announced upon completion.
MCVEYTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Frederick S. ‘Fred’ Colyer Sr.

Frederick S. ”Fred” Colyer Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. Born on Dec. 6, 1941, he was a son of the late Homer C. and Annabelle (Hartsock) Colyer. He is survived by his wife Marcella Kareen (Harshbarger) Colyer; two sons,...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Kenneth Taylor

Ken, 68, of Shiremanstown, and formerly of Liverpool and Mifflintown, died Thursday, April 21, 2022. Ken’s survivors include his wife, Debra (Thomas) Taylor; his three children: Patrick Taylor, Cole Taylor, and Noelle Smith; his three siblings: Linda Murphy, Keith Taylor and Karen Taylor. Join Ken’s family for his celebration...
MIFFLINTOWN, PA
Jewell Kay Simon

Jewell Kay Simon, 66, of Lewistown, passed away at 8:44 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home. Born Sept. 9, 1955, in Spencer, Iowa, she was a daughter of the late Robert Rorah and Lorena (Rose) Rorah, of Spencer, Iowa, who survives. In addition to her mother, Jewell is...
LEWISTOWN, PA

