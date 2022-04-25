Richard M. Hamler

William K. Beers Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on April 22, 2022. He was a wonderful husband and father and a proud Vietnam Veteran. He served two tours in Vietnam; his first tour was with the 101st Airborne and his second tour was with the 17th Artillery. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, auctions and being with his family. He worked at Bethlehem Steel.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO