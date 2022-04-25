Richard M. Hamler

John T. “Tom” Junkins, 87, of Lewistown, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown, and will be announced upon completion.
William K. Beers Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on April 22, 2022. He was a wonderful husband and father and a proud Vietnam Veteran. He served two tours in Vietnam; his first tour was with the 101st Airborne and his second tour was with the 17th Artillery. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, auctions and being with his family. He worked at Bethlehem Steel.
Frederick S. ”Fred” Colyer Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. Born on Dec. 6, 1941, he was a son of the late Homer C. and Annabelle (Hartsock) Colyer. He is survived by his wife Marcella Kareen (Harshbarger) Colyer; two sons,...
Jewell Kay Simon, 66, of Lewistown, passed away at 8:44 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home. Born Sept. 9, 1955, in Spencer, Iowa, she was a daughter of the late Robert Rorah and Lorena (Rose) Rorah, of Spencer, Iowa, who survives. In addition to her mother, Jewell is...
Cloyd L. ”Duke” Bargo, 91, of Honey Creek Road, Reedsville, passed away at 10:22 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1930, in Lewistown, a son of the late Robert Bargo, Sr. and Evelyn (Buckley) Bargo. On April 7, 1955, he married Mary (Walters) Bargo; she preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 2015.
