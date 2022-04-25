ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Swimming in Santa Monica Storm Drains is Unsafe Due to Pollution. So Why are These Children Swimming In Them?

By David Ganezer
smobserved.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt isn't safe to swim in storm drains in California. They carry dirt and disease down to the ocean. It's especially unsafe to swim there shortly after storms. And yet, people do it anyway. Including children. The photos accompanying this article were shot on Sunday...

www.smobserved.com

KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
natureworldnews.com

Strawberry Squid Seen in the Twilight Zone Off the California Coast

A strawberry squid (Histioteuthis heteropsis) was spotted in the Pacific Ocean off the western coast of California. The squid resembles a fruit-colored creature with a mixture of pinkish or red-like colors. Sightings of the giant squids are considered to be uncommon on the California coast. Strawberry Squid. In a recent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Travel Bugs World

These are the highest-ranked restaurants with water views and outdoor seating in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California

Make the most of the gorgeous spring weather and dine outdoors this weekend at these highest-ranked restaurants with water views in Laguna Beach, Orange County, California. Whether you are a local, live in Los Angeles, or travel from out of state, they are worth the trip, according to many reviewers on the TripAdvisor website.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Non-Earthquake' Event Triggered Report of Quake Off Southern California Coast, USGS Says

A 'non-earthquake event' triggered a report of a magnitude-4.0 earthquake Friday morning off the coast of Southern California, the USGS said. The earthquake report issued before 10 a.m. indicated the quake was centered in the the ocean about 18 miles southwest of Avalon on Catalina Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. People also reported shaking on the USGS Did You Feel It page.
AVALON, CA
CBS LA

76-year-old man in grave condition after falling off bike in Griffith Park

Park Rangers in Griffith Park were called to rescue an elderly man who fell off his bike at the 4358 block of Griffith Park Drive.The 76-year-old man is in grave condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities received the 911 call at around 3:08 p.m.It's unclear what caused the man to fall off his bike but he was transported by paramedics, who performed advanced life saving care and transported him to an LAFD Air Ambulance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 sea lion pups rescued from the brink of death released back into the wild in Rancho Palos Verdes

Three sea lion pups were released back into the ocean Tuesday after being nursed back to health.The pups had been rescued and rehabilitated by the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro after being separated from their mothers as young as 3 months old. One of them was found being pecked at, nearly to death, by seagulls.But the MMC brought the pups in to a groundbreaking new research project designed to help rehabilitate sea lion pups that were previously not known to survive in the wild without being under a mother's care at such a young age."Our vet rehabilitated these animals through a special new protocol that she's developed," said Amber Becerra, CEO of MMC. "And now we have them satellite tracked and tagged, and we're going to be able to monitor them."The pups were among 31 pups that are part of the project from Dr. Lauren Palmer, the hospital director of MMC. A total of 10 pups will be tracked upon release for up to 120 to 150 days, or however long the tags transmit.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA

