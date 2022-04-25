ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Gamble: Local COVID Numbers Likely Higher Than Reported

Intelligencer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING – Historically low numbers of COVID-19 cases are being reported over the last week, as low as they were at the beginning of the pandemic, though health officials think the true number may be somewhat higher. Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble said Friday that the reported...

www.theintelligencer.net

