PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Early voting starts Wednesday, April 27, 2022, for the West Virginia Primary Election. The West Virginia Primary is slated for May 10. Early voting is encouraged for those who don’t want to wait in lines on election day or if you have had a street address or name change the poll workers can help update your record at that time unlike on election day.

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO