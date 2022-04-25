ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Firearms top cause of death for children, up 29.5%; drug deaths up 84%; why do rural kids carry guns?

Firearms surpassed car accidents as the top cause of death among children and teens, according to an analysis of federal data recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that firearm-related deaths for people aged 1 to 19 increased 29.5...

CBS News

