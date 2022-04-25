Sports Digest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins honored a young hero whose gift of life inspired more than 150,000 people to register as organ donors.Logan Boulet died in 2018 in a bus crash alongside 15 other members of his junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos.Boulet saved six lives after his death because he was a registered organ donor.He also inspired tens of thousands of people to become organ donors.On Tuesday, his parents were in Pittsburgh with the president of the Center for Organ Recovery and Education to raise a flag signed by Penguins players in Logan's honor.Logan's father says the Pittsburgh hockey community showed so much support after the tragedy and can keep Logan's legacy going."We recognize it's the Logan Boulet effect together and we want people to remember April is Organ Donation Month. So, just think about it, register, tell your families, be inspired. And be inspired by anyone, someone that's passed, just be inspired to do the right thing and register," said Toby Boulet.Logan's family was honored by the Penguins at Tuesday night's game, as well.Registered organ donors received discounted tickets as a thank you for the decision to become registered donors.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 53 MINUTES AGO