Sports Digest

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Evans City resident Shawn Johnston drove a pair of horses to victory during harness racing action Friday at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Star Caviar, against 30-1 odds, won a $7,000 Conditioned Trot....
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When it comes to being a college athlete, Brett Tharp is a true throwback. Those are the words Bridgewater College baseball head coach Ben Spotts uses to describe Tharp, who is doing something rarely seen in modern day college athletics: excelling in two different sports. “At...
Cross County logged a pair of top 3 finishes in two meets this week behind two brilliant outings from senior Josi Noble. Noble notched three event victories Tuesday at Friend to help the Cougars to a share of the team title, winning the triple jump by over four feet in addition to victories in the 400 and 300 hurdles. She followed that up with three more golds Saturday at the High Plains Invite, repeating as champ in the triple jump and 300 hurdles in addition to the 200. The senior also ran on the winning 4x400 relay and accounted for 40 of the Cougars’ 107 points. For the week, Noble won six individual events and added a seventh in a relay.
(ABC 6 News) - The lights were on at the Rockets football stadium at John Marshall high school Monday night. It wasn't for football of course, but rather girls lacrosse, where the John Marshall Rockets faced off against the crosstown rivals, the Century Panthers. Both teams and fans braved the...
HARRISONBURG - In a season where he claimed the first hit of his college baseball career, former Franklin County prep standout Logan Mason has risen to the top of the charts in batting in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). Mason, an Eastern Mennonite University sophomore, leads...
Virginia softball resumed play at home against Pittsburgh this weekend, coming off a hard-fought and highly competitive Commonwealth Clash against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The Cavaliers (26-21, 12-9 ACC) bounced back in impressive fashion, sweeping the Panthers (14-24, 2-17 ACC) while outscoring them by a combined score of 18-7 over three games in a fitting celebration of the team’s Senior Day, which occurred on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins honored a young hero whose gift of life inspired more than 150,000 people to register as organ donors.Logan Boulet died in 2018 in a bus crash alongside 15 other members of his junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos.Boulet saved six lives after his death because he was a registered organ donor.He also inspired tens of thousands of people to become organ donors.On Tuesday, his parents were in Pittsburgh with the president of the Center for Organ Recovery and Education to raise a flag signed by Penguins players in Logan's honor.Logan's father says the Pittsburgh hockey community showed so much support after the tragedy and can keep Logan's legacy going."We recognize it's the Logan Boulet effect together and we want people to remember April is Organ Donation Month. So, just think about it, register, tell your families, be inspired. And be inspired by anyone, someone that's passed, just be inspired to do the right thing and register," said Toby Boulet.Logan's family was honored by the Penguins at Tuesday night's game, as well.Registered organ donors received discounted tickets as a thank you for the decision to become registered donors.
Comments / 0