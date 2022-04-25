ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Protection Only Good For 3 Months?

By Luigi Caler
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The third dose of the Pfizer vaccine may provide sufficient protection against omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants, but it is not for long term. Research has found that the booster dose is only highly effective for three months. A new study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal reported...

