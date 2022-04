Matchroom and DAZN announce two new shows today as Hiroto Kyoguchi will defend his WBA Super and Ring Magazine World Light-Flyweight titles against Esteban Bermudez at the Arena Coliseo in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, June 10, live worldwide on DAZN, in the latest installment of Matchroom and DAZN’s fight series in Mexico, in association with Canelo Promotions and Clase Y Talento and then Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez will defend his WBC World Super-Flyweight title against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on Saturday, June 25 at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, live worldwide on DAZN (except Uzbekistan & Thailand) and leading a stacked quadruple-header of World title action.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO