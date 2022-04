Kyrie Irving attacked the media in his latest tweets and accused them of being “puppet masters.” By doing so, he only gave them more reasons to call Irving out. Irving has not had the best relationship with the media in recent years. To be clear, he is not required to have a personal relationship with them, but because of the nature of his job, the very least he can do is build a professional one. He is making things worse with some of the things he says. Irving once labeled the media “pawns” and refused to engage in post-game interviews.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO