What qualities make an audiobook good?

NPR
 3 days ago

Sometimes what you need isn't to read a good book; it's to listen to one. (SOUNDBITE OF AUDIOBOOK, "THE ONLY GOOD INDIANS") SHAUN TAYLOR-CORBETT: What had it been like, sitting there while the buffalo flowed down through the air within arm's reach, bellowing, their legs probably stiff because they didn't know...

NPR

Youth poet Jessica Kim is in for a revolution

To celebrate National Poetry Month, we're introducing listeners to poets competing to be the next National Youth Poet Laureate. The fourth finalist is Jessica Kim representing Los Angeles. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. All this month, we are meeting the four finalists for this year's National Youth Poet Laureate. Today we...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
NPR

The LA Uprising, a generation later

Some call it a riot. Some call it an uprising. Many Korean Americans simply call it "Sai-i-gu" (literally, 4-2-9.) But no matter what you call it, it's clear to many that April 29, 1992 made a fundamental mark on the city of Los Angeles. Now, 30 years later, we're talking to Steph Cha and John Cho — two authors and Korean-American Angelenos whose books both center around that fateful time.
NPR

Danica Roem's new book shares her journey from 'closet-case trans girl' to legislator

Danica Roem became the first openly transgender state legislator in the country when she was sworn in as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates back in 2018 - and she defeated a Republican who had served for a quarter of a century. In her new book, "Burn The Page," Roem explores the experiences that got her to that moment as well as the music that moved her along the way. NPR's Juana Summers spoke with Roem about her new memoir.
NPR

'A Very British Scandal' features a posh, spicy divorce

A Very British Scandal focuses on the tumultuous marriage and bitter divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. The Amazon Prime miniseries chronicles the couple's courtship, marriage, and their eventual split. Paul Bettany plays the drunken, abusive Duke, and Claire Foy plays Margaret, a woman determined to hold onto her station in life, even as she gets pilloried by a misogynistic British press and legal system.
NPR

'A Strange Loop,' finally, comes to Broadway

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Michael R. Jackson, a composer, playwright and lyricist who won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for his musical A Strange Loop. The musical is opening on Broadway Tuesday.
NPR

Daniel Rossen, 'Shadow in the Frame'

There's an awe to be found in slow collapse, anxious as the experience may be. That duality runs throughout Daniel Rossen's "Shadow in the Frame," where he creates a majestic image of environmental decay. Rossen observes the state of his southwestern landscape, a long arc now rapidly changing as he turns to his young daughter, who can't grow up fast enough to see it as he does now. Their lifetimes are on different tracks. He stands at a point in time, knowing what she will eventually see: "But it's your fate / You will watch us flash and fade / And get torn apart / This place wild beyond control."
NPR

Encore: A daughter's journey to reclaim her heritage language

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Mandarin Chinese). E KWONG: (Speaking Mandarin Chinese). KELLY: Emily is Chinese American on her father's side. Last year, at age 30, she began to learn Chinese for the very first time and unpacked why she is so determined to learn it in the first place. Here's Emily in conversation with her dad.
NPR

The women who shaped hip hop; Harvard's lucrative and painful legacy of slavery

Martha Diaz and Kashema Hutchinson talk about the all-too-often forgotten legacy of women in hip hop such as Salt-N-Pepa and Missy Elliott. And, Harvard University has released an extensive report by a committee of faculty members, about its historical ties to slavery. Tomiko Brown-Nagin, dean of Harvard Radcliffe Institute, discusses the report's findings and the creation of a $100 million fund to address inequities.
NPR

Shearwater, 'Aqaba'

Few singers have a voice that can melt the universe quite like Shearwater's Jonathan Meiburg. On the band's latest track from The Great Awakening (out June 10), his transfixing falsetto drifts over a gently pulsing piano and a bed of airy synths that seem to rise and fade. The effect is transporting, as though you're taking flight like the birds Meiberg adores. "Aqaba," in fact, includes a gorgeous interlude of field recordings he made while researching his book, A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life and Epic Journey of the World's Smartest Birds of Prey. Meiberg calls the track a love song about the "terrifying feeling that you're being cracked like an egg." Heartache never sounded more beautiful.
NPR

TOPS, 'Perfected Steps'

On "Perfected Steps," Montreal's TOPS present a breezy send-off to ideas and customs past their prime, done up with a deceptively light, subtly contemptuous vibe. Vocalist Jane Penny depicts an unnamed showboater clinging to youth, a "burning up beacon" and "dying star" of bygone values set to implode; as the anonymous character shines their fading light to nobody, the reality of obsolescence closes in. Yet they keep at it, totally unaware. Penny's airy vocals and the band's soft-rock jangle gently present a case for moving forward, beckoning us to get with the times no matter what side of the generation line you fall on.
NPR

Roger Eno: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Roger Eno's home is part...
NPR

Katie Bejsiuk, 'Onion Grass'

You ever miss someone's voice? Katie Bejsiuk's hush doesn't so much sing secrets as usher small revelations out of the fog. As Katie Bennett, she was the primary songwriter behind the indie-pop group Free Cake for Every Creature, which disbanded in 2019. Since then, she's taken time to teach, write and create, but hasn't released music besides a LVL UP cover. (In a full-circle twee event, Mirah took on Free Cake's "Around You" on the same compilation.)
NPR

On her new album, Tomberlin cultivates a community garden

Sarah Beth Tomberlin, the daughter of a Baptist pastor father and a musical mother, grew up gardening with her parents in the land of tobacco farms. The singer-songwriter, who releases music as Tomberlin, says she didn't really enjoy pulling weeds in the hot sun as a kid; now, she lives in New York where she doesn't have a physical garden – but it's clear the experience stuck with her. Gardening appears as a metaphor for personal growth on her new spectacular sophomore album, i don't know who needs to hear this... Themes of planting roots and relating to the natural world pop up throughout the album, but they're especially apparent on "sunstruck," a standout track that Tomberlin has said is about "the growth that can take place if you choose to tend to your own life's garden." "The work's not always fun," she sings, "but it's better than staring at the weed and the mud."
NPR

Encore: Artist portrays kids of Cambodian-American refugees on pink donut boxes

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Unintelligible). UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: OK. NEDA ULABY, BYLINE: Donut Star, tucked away in a Southern California strip mall, is an unpretentious oasis of cheap coffee, lottery tickets and a staggering array of freshly baked doughnuts. PHUNG HUYNH: Twisty, glazed doughnut, sprinkles and blue and pink. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON...
