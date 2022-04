SANDUSKY — Two Ohio anglers won both of the big walleye tournaments held in Sandusky last weekend — by 1 ounce. Joseph Gibson from Avon Lake and Bryan Beck from Lakewood teamed up to catch 10 walleyes that weighed 67 pounds, 14 ounces to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail and Masters Walleye Circuit events.

