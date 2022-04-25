ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

(6PM-9PM Hourly) The Comedy Nook (in LA)

thecomedybureau.com
 2 days ago

Runs every hour on the hour from 6PM PT-9:50PM...

thecomedybureau.com

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Once again, the #1 show on Netflix is a guilty pleasure reality series

With Netflix reeling from a slew of bad headlines, stemming from its upcoming password-sharing crackdown and a feeling that the streamer has lost a step over the last year or two when it comes to quality, what’s this I see? Open the Netflix app, and there in the #1 spot on the Top 10 list of Netflix shows in the US today — Selling Sunset. A reality show about gorgeous real estate agents in Los Angeles that combines drama and luxe real estate into something Netflix calls a “docusoap.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
AOL Corp

Rio Hackford, Swingers and Treme actor, dies at 51

Rio Hackford, the actor and nightclub owner who played a brief but memorable role as a belligerent bro in Swingers and worked on such TV series as The Mandalorian and Treme, died Thursday after a long illness. He was 51. His brother, Alex Hackford, confirmed the news to The Hollywood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Law And Order: Organized Crime's Christopher Meloni Has Sold His 'Haunted' LA Home

Christopher Meloni is back to being a big name on network television thanks to his starring role in Law & Order: Organized Crime, as Detective Stabler fighting the criminal underworld in New York City after years overseas. Now, the actor had made a big change himself, as he and wife Sherman Williams have sold their Los Angeles house for more than $5 million. And that’s despite its haunted reputation!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Lily Sheen teases parents Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen with rare family comment

Kate Beckinsale's daughter Lily Sheen has joked that her mom would prefer her to be a surgeon, sharing rare details about their usually private family life. Lily, the daughter of Kate and actor Michael Sheen, is starring in Nicholas Cage's new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in which she plays the daughter of Nicolas's character - Nick Cage, a fictionalized version of himself.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES

