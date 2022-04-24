ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

5 Concerts to Check Out This Week: April 25-May 1

By Jason Keil
phoenixmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week, we’re taking a look at some musicians who’ve been popularized by movies. April 25. HAIM. Much of this sister trio’s music has been compared to...

www.phoenixmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Stagecoach Festival tops this weeks online concerts

After two weekends of Coachella live on YouTube, its festival sibling Stagecoach will do the same, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and running through Sunday, May 1. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, the Black Crowes, Breland, Margo Price and many more are slated to perform live from Indo, Calif., via Stagecoach’s official YouTube Channel. The service will also host artist interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as “Late Night in Palomino” after-hours sets. Live performances will also be broadcast via SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56) and Outlaw Country (60) channels throughout the weekend.
MUSIC
Loudwire

GWAR Considering Country EP to Coincide With Graphic Novel

Earlier this year, GWAR announced that their latest album, The New Dark Ages, would come with a companion graphic novel titled GWAR in the Duoverse of Absurdity. But might that graphic novel now spawn off its own companion as well? That's what The Berserker Blothar suggested while speaking with Robb Flynn on the No F'n Regrets podcast (heard below), and living up to the "absurdity" suggested in the graphic novel title, that companion EP might just be made up of country songs.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Entertainment
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
WKYC

Free concert coming to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame before May 7 Cleveland Guardians-Toronto Blue Jays game

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is throwing a pre-game party before the Cleveland Guardians take on the Toronto Blue Jays on May 7. There will be a free concert outside of the Rock Hall starting at 2 p.m. Music will be provided by the Toronto-based band, The Darcys. Food and beer trucks will be available on site, including the Rock Hall’s famous BBQ smoker.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spader
Person
Richard Elliot
Person
Jack Mack
Person
Rick Braun
Person
Jon Spencer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Judith Hill#Jazz#Music History#Licorice Pizza#Arizona Federal Theatre#Azfederaltheatre Com#Scottsdalejazzfest Org#Bellbottoms
Ultimate Classic Rock

Early Rock Record Producer Art Rupe Dead at 104

Art Rupe, the founder of Speciality Records who helped pioneer R&B and early rock music with artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, died on Friday at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced the news in a statement. No immediate cause of death was...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy