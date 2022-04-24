5 Concerts to Check Out This Week: April 25-May 1

Earlier this year, GWAR announced that their latest album, The New Dark Ages, would come with a companion graphic novel titled GWAR in the Duoverse of Absurdity. But might that graphic novel now spawn off its own companion as well? That's what The Berserker Blothar suggested while speaking with Robb Flynn on the No F'n Regrets podcast (heard below), and living up to the "absurdity" suggested in the graphic novel title, that companion EP might just be made up of country songs.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO