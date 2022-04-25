ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Recap: Getzlaf Grabs Assist in Final NHL Game as Ducks fall 6-3 to Blues

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ducks could not maintain an early two-goal lead on Fan Appreciation Night, falling 6-2 to the St. Louis Blues in captain Ryan Getzlaf's swan song tonight at Honda Center. NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY | GETZLAF ARRIVAL PHOTOS. "It was incredible. It was a lot more than I...

www.nhl.com

NHL

