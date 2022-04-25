ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Firefighter Is Killed When Ceiling Collapses in Brooklyn House Fire

By Emma G. Fitzsimmons and Ashley Southall
The New York Times
The New York Times
 4 days ago
A home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, where a firefighter was killed when a ceiling collapsed, April 24, 2022. (Stephanie Keith/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — A firefighter was killed after a ceiling gave way in a fire at a home in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon and another person inside the home was also killed, city officials said.

The firefighter who died, Timothy Klein, 31, of Queens, had worked for the Fire Department for six years, Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference later at Brookdale Hospital.

On Sunday night, investigators found another body inside the home but had not publicly identified the person, a city official said. Authorities believe the victim is a 21-year-old autistic man who was reported missing by relatives after the blaze, city officials said.

Klein died when the second floor of the two-story house in Canarsie became engulfed in flames, and the ceiling partially collapsed, fire officials said. He was the second New York City firefighter to die in the line of duty this year.

“It gives us great pain and sorrow to announce that New York City has lost one of its bravest, Timothy Klein,” Adams said. Dozens of police officers and firefighters dressed in gear were at the hospital awaiting Klein’s family.

Adams said the injuries of five firefighters were not considered life-threatening.

The unidentified victim was found after a police dog trained to detect human remains indicated their presence amid the rubble of the fire, officials said. After conducting a risk assessment with building and housing officials, firefighters went in and retrieved the body.

Fire investigators have not determined a cause for the fire, which spread to an adjoining home.

Fire Department officials said they were called to 108-26 Ave. N about 1:40 p.m. and found a private home with a peaked roof in flames. By 2:15 p.m., the fire was raised to a third alarm, drawing more than 100 firefighters to fight the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5Hu4_0fJ6NoJL00
First responders outside a home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, where a firefighter was killed when a ceiling collapsed, April 24, 2022. (Stephanie Keith/The New York Times)

Klein’s father was a firefighter, and he had other relatives who worked for the department, Adams said. The mayor said Klein had spoken at the funeral for another firefighter, Steven H. Pollard, in 2019.

Klein said he was with Pollard the night he died after falling 50 feet from a Brooklyn overpass while responding to a two-car accident. The men were part of the same company, Ladder 170 in Canarsie.

At the funeral, Klein grew emotional as he spoke about Pollard’s sacrifice.

“Steven Pollard died not thinking of himself but trying to help others,” Klein said, his voice breaking. “We lost a true hero that night.”

Klein graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens before obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree in sport management from York College of Pennsylvania, according to his profile on LinkedIn. After college, he briefly worked for the New York Rangers marketing department, as a youth basketball coach on Long Island and at an athletic training center in Manhattan, his profile said. He joined the Fire Department in December 2015.

On Sunday, Klein was on the second floor of the home with three other firefighters when the floor was engulfed in flames, fire officials said. The other firefighters escaped by jumping out of windows or climbing down ladders, but Klein was not able to get out. The other firefighters worked to reach him but could not get to him in time, fire officials said.

A firefighter, Jesse Gerhard, died in February, a day after responding to a fire in Queens. He suffered a medical episode at his firehouse after helping to evacuate a three-story home that was engulfed in flames.

In January, the worst fire in New York in three decades killed 17 people in the Bronx, including eight children. The fire was caused by a space heater and quickly filled the 19-story building with smoke.

Laura Kavanagh, the city’s acting fire commissioner, mourned Klein’s death at the news conference with the mayor.

“I cannot describe the heartbreak of the FDNY today to have lost a member doing what our members do best — putting their lives on the line to save others,” she said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

NYPD: Another person found dead in 3-alarm Brooklyn fire

Another person was killed after a fire in Canarsie Sunday. The news comes in addition to a firefighter who died while trying to put the fire out. Timothy Klein, 31, was a member at Ladder Company 170 in Canarsie. He was a six-year veteran. He was killed Sunday afternoon while fighting a three-alarm house fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Fire forces families out of Brooklyn apartment building

NEW YORK -- A fire forced families out of a Brooklyn apartment building Saturday afternoon.It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens section.Video shows smoke and flames pouring out of the balcony of one of the units on Flatbush Avenue.There's no word on injuries or what started the fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Fire Department#Brookdale Hospital
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Voice

1 Dead Upon Ejection In Turnpike Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was ejected from a vehicle and died on the New Jersey Turnpike in Newark, developing reports show. The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. near Exit 15. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Nassau County Police Search For Three Missing Teens

Police on Long Island have asked the public for help locating three teenagers who were reported missing. Marcayla Gardner, age 13, 15-year-old Jenell Nagamuthu, and 15-year-old Emya Johnson were all reported missing from the Mercy First Facility in Syosset on Monday, April 18, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

NYPD: Breakup With Handyman Led To Violent Murder Of Forest Hills Mom

A breakup with a handyman led to the violent death of a New York mom of two who was found in a duffel bag stabbed more than 58 times, according to the NYPD. David Bonola, age 44, of Queens, was taken into custody around 12:51 a.m. Thursday, April 21, and charged with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens, said the NYPD.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
The New York Times

The New York Times

224K+
Followers
1K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy