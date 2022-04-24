ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHEILA GOVINDARAJAR "Jazz Appreciation Month (closer)" From: The 'new' World STAGE "Concert Series - Livestream" Fri., Apr. 29th, 8PM PT *updatez*

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheila Govindarajan - singer/musician (pic. by Leroy Downs) "reflects the multiplicity & richness of the worlds & times she travels. She has developed a...

Rolling Stone

Klaus Schulze, Prolific Electronic Music Pioneer, Dead at 74

Click here to read the full article. Klaus Schulze, the pioneering German electronic musician who helped shape the genre with both krautrock giants and Tangerine Dream alongside a prolific solo career, has died at the age of 74. The multi-instrumentalist’s family announced his death Wednesday, adding that Schulze died “unexpectedly” on April 26 following a long battle with an unspecified illness. “His music will live on and so will our memories,” Schulze’s family said in a statement. “There was still so much to write about him as a human and artist, but he probably would have said by now: nuff said! The...
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Blues Tradition Feels Viscerally Alive On Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder’s ‘Get On Board’

Click here to read the full article. No matter the genre, tribute albums tend toward the reverent, as if the musicians and singers doing the saluting don’t want to appear even remotely disrespectful toward their subjects. Thankfully, that’s not the case with his overdue reunion of Americana veterans Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder, who first worked together in the cult band the Rising Sons in the Sixties but haven’t made a full album together since. In its title, cover art, and some of its songs, Get on Board replicates the 1952 Folkways album by blues harp master Sonny Terry and his...
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Wasserman Music Acquires Paradigm’s U.K. Live Music Business; Island Ups Jackie Winkler to VP

Click here to read the full article. Wasserman Music has completed its acquisition of Paradigm Music U.K.’s live music representation business, reuniting the London-based team with their North American colleagues. As part of the deal, U.K. partners Dave Hallybone, Alex Hardee, Tom Schroeder and James Whitting have joined the Wasserman Music managing executive team. Since founding Coda Agency in 2002, the London-based partners have built Europe’s leading agency business for music talent. Coda partnered with Paradigm in 2014 and fully came under the Paradigm name in 2019. Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa was a minority partner in the company. “I am incredibly proud to reunite...
operawire.com

Ten Singers Headed to Final Round of the 2022 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition

The Metropolitan Opera has announced the 10 finalists selected from the April 24, 2022, semi-final round of the Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition. The finalists will compete on the Met stage in the Grand Finals Concert hosted by Nadine Sierra and accompanied by the Met Orchestra under the baton of maestro Marco Armiliato. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Patty Griffin’s New Album Features Robert Plant Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will release TAPE on June 10, a collection of rare demos and home recordings. All of the songs on the upcoming album were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after combing through old personal recordings chronicling a 26-year career. "I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered," the singer said in a statement. TAPE will be the first collection of new material since the Americana artist's self-titled Grammy-winning album in 2019.
Cleveland.com

Stagecoach Festival tops this weeks online concerts

After two weekends of Coachella live on YouTube, its festival sibling Stagecoach will do the same, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and running through Sunday, May 1. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, the Black Crowes, Breland, Margo Price and many more are slated to perform live from Indo, Calif., via Stagecoach’s official YouTube Channel. The service will also host artist interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as “Late Night in Palomino” after-hours sets. Live performances will also be broadcast via SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56) and Outlaw Country (60) channels throughout the weekend.
HipHopDX.com

Lyrics Born Drops 'Mobile Homies' Album With Blackalicious, Dan The Automator, Grouch & Eligh + More

Exclusive – Bay Area Hip Hop staple Lyrics Born has resurfaced with a new compilation album called Mobile Homies: Season 1. Boasting features from artists such as Blackalicious, Dan The Automator, Dilated Peoples’ Rakaa, The Grouch & Eligh, Lateef The Truthspeaker, Galactic and Cutso, the 12-track project was inspired by Lyrics Born’s Mobile Homies podcast, which he created during the initial COVID-19 lockdown in an effort to stay connected to his fellow Hip Hop peers.
American Songwriter

Matt Simons’ New Album Displays His Musical Style: An ‘Identity Crisis’

Matt Simons’ upcoming album Identity Crisis is a reflection of both his personal values and versatile musical style. In the six singles released from the album so far, Simons holds nothing back. He dives into his struggles with mental health and panic attacks, while still delivering a hopeful message for listeners. Identity Crisis features a wide range of styles, from upbeat pop tunes to stark recollections of Simons’ darkest moments. The full ten-song album is set to release on May 6, 2022.
American Songwriter

PJ Morton Flies High After His Computer Crashed

As a songwriter and musician, PJ Morton has basically done it all. For the past half-decade, Morton has earned Grammy Award nominations (and wins) every calendar year (including most recently this year for his work on Jon Batiste’s seminal record, We Are, which won Album of the Year). Morton, who grew up in New Orleans, has played multiple instruments, sang in the church, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the history of the art form. But while all of this makes for amazing memories and has allowed for many accolades, it can burn someone out. And that’s exactly what happened to Morton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

