SHEILA GOVINDARAJAR "Jazz Appreciation Month (closer)" From: The 'new' World STAGE "Concert Series - Livestream" Fri., Apr. 29th, 8PM PT *updatez*

After two weekends of Coachella live on YouTube, its festival sibling Stagecoach will do the same, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and running through Sunday, May 1. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, the Black Crowes, Breland, Margo Price and many more are slated to perform live from Indo, Calif., via Stagecoach’s official YouTube Channel. The service will also host artist interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as “Late Night in Palomino” after-hours sets. Live performances will also be broadcast via SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56) and Outlaw Country (60) channels throughout the weekend.
