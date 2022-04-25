ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make your Ferrari 360 Challenge a more comfortable road car

topgear.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImportant consumer advice here. Mark’s been giving his posterior some special attention. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Internationally renowned photographer Mark has been working with TG for many, many years. When not taking photos...

www.topgear.com

Motorious

Chopped Datsun 1600 Roadster Rides On The Wild Side

The transformation of this car is unreal. If you know anyone who thinks gearheads aren’t creative, all you need to do is show them this Datsun 1600 next to one that’s stock, then step back. This Japanese classic car was customized by Chris Bishop, who not ironically runs a business called Japanese Classics, so the man knows these cars like the back of his hand. After plenty of chopping, the end result is perhaps one of the best-looking Datsuns out there.
CARS
Motorious

Your Supercar Collection Is Not Complete Until You Own A 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari

With only 143 miles driven since new, this ultra-rare Halo car will elevate your collection!. Ferrari has been defined as a brand by its dedication to the utilization of racing to test new technology and deliver the best performance money car buy on a road car. This has led the Italian manufacturer to make some of the world’s fastest sports cars and virtually coin the term supercar. One such supercar is the Ferrari LaFerrari which was considered one of the fastest cars of its time and one of the first performance vehicles to use hybrid technology to increase horsepower and torque. Rather than trying to go full electric, Ferrari engineers theorized that you could make a stunning vehicle by combining the instant torque and extra efficiency of electric motors with the raw tenacity of an internal combustion engine, and they were right. This particular example is one of just 499 Coupe versions constructed between 2013 and 2016, and with such low miles, you're not going to find a better collector grade LaFerrari out there!
CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As April Rolls On

We check out some of the most interesting cars up for grabs right now!. The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Acura NSX Widebody Is Sinister

Watching the accompanying video of an Acura NSX fitted with a wide body kit is a good reminder of the strange journey of these Japanese supercars. Just the fact that some people smirked at the term “supercar” is only the tip of the iceberg, considering when the NSX was first revealed by Honda in 1989 it absolutely knocked the socks off everyone at the Chicago Auto Show and then pretty much everywhere else.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Recalls Over 2,000 Supercars For Faulty Brakes

In November 2012, Ferrari had to recall a staggering 10,000 examples of the 458 and 488 supercars. The Italian thoroughbreds, produced between 2009 and 2019, had the potential to develop a brake fluid leak. At the time, Ferrari had no remedy to the solution, which is somewhat concerning. The Maranello-based brand announced that if owners noticed a "Low Brake Fluid" warning on the dashboard, they should have the vehicle towed to a Ferrari dealership.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Corvette Z06 Reach Over 240 MPH In One Mile

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the pinnacle of the iconic sports car now that it employs a flat-plane crankshaft V8 positioned at the center of the chassis. This is a highly sought-after product but due to supply constraints, it has been a challenging piece of machinery for enthusiasts to get their hands on.
CARS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Has Very Bad News

German automaker Volkswagen ( (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report) said the demand for chips in cars remain high as supply chain constraints persist and will not improve until 2024. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told German daily Boersen-Zeitung recently that there will not be enough semiconductor chips until 2024...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Lasting Car on the Road

The average transaction price for a new vehicle in the United States hit an all-time high of $47,077 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book. The increase in car prices is largely due to the disruption in the global supply chain for vehicle parts, especially computer chips. But even without this pandemic-related disruption, new vehicle […]
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Plymouth Cuda Races 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Which of these muscle car titans do you think wins?. When it comes to arguments about what’s the best classic American muscle car, a lot of times the Mopar and GM guys tussle over the ‘Cuda and Chevelle. Both are undoubtedly solid performance machines and enjoy loyal followings to this day for that very reason. Just don’t expect the GM crowd to compliment the Hemi ‘Cuda ever, nor the Mopar fans to say anything nice about the Chevelle. That’s what makes this drag race between a 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda and a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS so compelling.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

You don’t see the cops on the track every day…. The video we’ve included of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye racing a Dodge Charger Pursuit police car from the Colorado State Patrol is definitely unique. While both are Mopars with Hemi V8s, they are incredibly different cars designed to serve in different ways. We also know you’re probably like us and truly have wondered just how fast these cop cars are, so here’s your chance to see how one throws down in the quarter mile.
COLORADO STATE
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
Motorious

Showoff Camaro Kisses Power Pole

And somehow there was a Dodge Charger involved in this stunt…. Unfortunately, Ford Mustang drivers have gotten a bad rap for mowing down crowds of innocent bystanders at car meets, hitting power poles, and other general stupidity. But, as the video of a Camaro kissing a power pole proves, there are plenty of morons who choose the bowtie or a Mopar. That’s right, stupidity behind the wheel knows no brand loyalty.
CARS

